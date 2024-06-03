'The Victims' Game' Returns With Grisly Season 2: Trailer Teases Spine-Chilling Crimes and Shocking Twists

Watch Main TrailerHERE

The Victims' Game, the first Chinese-language series to be renewed by Netflix, unveils a new season of gruesome serial crimes in its latest trailer - each victim suffers the same brutal fate of having an organ violently removed from their body. Returning on June 21, the new season promises even more bone-tingling crimes as the murderer targets a group of hot-headed teen runaways.

Centered around forensic detective Fang Yi-jen's firm belief that the truth lies at every crime scene, the main trailer spotlights how he becomes a prime suspect in a series of cases, including the tragic throat-slitting death of pop singer Yuan Chi-ling and another case involving his mentor 15 years ago. With all evidence pointing to Fang (Chang Hsiao-chuan) and a dire need to clear his name, viewers can expect surprising twists and turns in the search for truth. "To understand Fang's transformation from a genius detective to a prime suspect, I had to set aside my emotions and rely on logic, just as someone who is looking to clear his name would. The most challenging part about this season was portraying his suppressed emotions, and I cannot thank my co-actors enough for their help with this," Chang shares.

The trailer also reveals the surprise appearance of Golden Melody award-winning singer, Karencici, making her acting debut as the first murder victim, Yuan Chi-ling. "I first joined The Victims' Gameas the singer of its end credit song, and now I'm delighted to be a part of the second season as an actor. It's been a completely different experience for me," she says. Karencici is joined by other notable actors including Tseng Jing-hua (At the Moment,Your Name Engraved Herein) and rising stars Buffy Chen (Wave Makers), Liu Tzu-chuan (On Children), and more.

Starring Chang Hsiao-chuan (The Post-Truth World), Hsu Wei-ning (Shards of Her,Man in Love), Wang Shih-hsien, Tarcy Su, Dean Fujioka, Moon Lee, Lau Chun-him Terrance (At the Moment) and Chang Tsai-hsing, The Victims' Game: Season 2is led by executive producer Hank Tseng, producers Phil Tang and Hsu Kuo-lun, and directors David Chuang and Chen Kuan-chung.

The highly-anticipated return of The Victims' GameSeason 2 is set for June 21, only on Netflix.

