Experience a star-studded dream team brought to you by Netflix!

Boasting a roster of internationally famous stars, sci-fi fantasyWonderlandwill start streaming exclusively on Netflix from July 26 and will be available globally on the service and in Korea at a later date.

Directed by Kim Tae Yong and featuring a collaboration of top actors from the region such as Tang Wei, Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Jung Yu-mi and Choi Woo Shik, Wonderlandtakes viewers into a simulated universe where people can reunite with their departed loved ones using the "Wonderland" video call service.

The film explores the intriguing concept of using artificial intelligence to recreate the deceased, making it possible to once again communicate with those we love.

Offering a glimpse into a visually stunning world, the trailer hints at the core themes of Wonderland: the yearning to reconnect with loved ones, the pain of facing a sad reality, and the desperate need to protect family. With poignant parallel storylines - a mother hiding her death from her daughter and a woman reaching out to her boyfriend in space - the film asks: Is it possible to find closure and happiness by reconnecting with the likeness of those we've lost?

Wonderlandstreams worldwide, other than Korea, on July 26, only on Netflix.