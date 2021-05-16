Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

AT&T, Discovery in talks to combine content assets - Bloomberg News

05/16/2021 | 10:47am EDT
(Reuters) -Wireless carrier AT&T Inc is in talks to combine content assets with Discovery Inc, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-16/at-t-is-said-in-talks-to-combine-content-assets-with-discovery-kor6r2uj on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The proposed deal could create an entertainment giant to better compete with Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co, the report added.

Both AT&T and Discovery declined to comment.

AT&T is already home to some popular brands in the entertainment business like HBO, HBO Max, CNN and many more through its WarnerMedia division.

HBO and HBO Max now have 63.9 million global subscribers, compared with over 100 million for Walt Disney Co's Disney+ and 207.6 million for Netflix.

Discovery, whose portfolio includes Animal Planet, HGTV and the Discovery Channel, reaches 88.3 million homes in the United States.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 730 M - -
Net income 2021 4 840 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 219 B 219 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,69x
EV / Sales 2022 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-8.76%218 762
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.37%714 160
PROSUS N.V.-4.82%164 537
NASPERS LIMITED-0.10%88 797
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.02%88 759
AIRBNB, INC.-3.81%85 895