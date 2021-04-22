Log in
04/22 11:22:45 am
502.42 USD   -1.27%
AT&T beats revenue estimates as reopening helps phone sales

04/22/2021 | 11:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc beat Wall Street revenue targets as the reopening of the U.S. economy following pandemic-linked restrictions boosted smartphone sales and the media business.

Shares of AT&T surged 5.3% to $31.70 in morning trading.

The company said on Thursday it added 595,000 net wireless phone subscribers in the first quarter, more than double what analysts had expected.

AT&T's controversial move to make its entire 2021 theatrical movies slate available to its streaming customers at the same time helped the company attract 2.7 million new subscribers for HBO and HBO Max.

The theatrical release of "Godzilla vs. Kong," which was also available to HBO Max subscribers, generated over $80 million at the U.S. box office and over $300 million globally as the No. 1 film over the past three weekends, and represented an early endorsement of WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar's strategy.

In an interview, Kilar said the company's 2022 movie slate, especially big blockbuster films, will return to theaters, but a portion will be offered on the same day on HBO Max.

"I don't think that we would be going back to ... 2016 where windows were quite long and lengthy," he said.

Shares of streaming rival Netflix sank 11% on Monday after it reported a sharp slowdown in new customer additions globally. In the U.S. and Canada, Netflix added 450,000 new paid subscribers.

HBO and HBO Max now have 63.9 million global subscribers, compared to over 100 million for Walt Disney Co's Disney+ and 207.6 million for Netflix.

A lower-priced version of HBO Max supported with ads is set to be launched in June.

AT&T has been investing heavily in its new 5G wireless network and bundling its streaming service HBO Max for free with certain phone plans to retain customers and keep them from switching to competitors.

Wireless phone churn, or the rate of customer defections, declined 0.1% in the first quarter to 0.76%. The improvements were, in part, due to the bundling of HBO Max to higher-priced phone plans.

Ahead of HBO Max's launch last year, AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey said that a single basis point, or 0.01%, improvement in churn represents about $100 million in wireless revenue. This quarter's improvement would have represented about $1 billion in wireless revenue.

Revenue for AT&T was up nearly 3% at $43.9 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $42.69 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, AT&T earned 86 cents per share, above analyst estimates of 78 cents.

WarnerMedia, which includes HBO, began to recover from the ravages of the pandemic during which sports events and movie productions were paused. Revenue for WarnerMedia rose 9.8% to $8.5 billion.

AT&T added 235,000 new fiber internet customers, as Americans continued to work from home during the pandemic, driving up demand for home Wi-Fi.

The company's net debt rose to $169 billion at the end of the first quarter, due to its purchase of more wireless spectrum, or airwaves that carry data.

Separately, rival Verizon Communications Inc has said it lost more wireless subscribers than expected during the first quarter as it battled intense competition from T-Mobile US Inc and AT&T to attract customers.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Kenneth Li, Shinjini Ganguli and Bernadette Baum)

By Sheila Dang and Akanksha Rana


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 757 M - -
Net income 2021 4 818 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 602 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 594,37 $
Last Close Price 508,90 $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-7.27%225 389
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED7.98%747 116
PROSUS N.V.4.12%178 573
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.35%103 243
AIRBNB, INC.13.81%101 612
NASPERS LIMITED12.23%99 072
© Reuters 2021