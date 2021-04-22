Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

AT&T beats revenue, wireless subscribers estimates

04/22/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc's wireless subscriber additions more than doubled first-quarter estimates, as the reopening of the U.S. economy after months of pandemic-led restrictions boosted its smartphone sales and media business, pushing revenue past Street targets.

The company said on Thursday it added 595,000 net wireless phone subscribers in the quarter, compared with estimates of 268,800, according to research firm FactSet.

The company has been investing heavily in its 5G wireless network and bundling free streaming service for HBO Max with certain phone plans to attract customers.

AT&T's WarnerMedia added 2.7 million HBO Max and HBO subscribers in the quarter as viewers flocked to Netflix Inc's rival that began making its entire box office slate available on streaming service the same day the movies hit theaters.

HBO and HBO Max had 44.2 million U.S. subscribers at the end of the quarter, AT&T said.

Revenue for the company was up nearly 3% at $43.9 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $42.69 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Separately, rival Verizon Communications Inc has said it lost more wireless subscribers than expected during the first quarter as it battled intense competition from T-Mobile US Inc and AT&T to attract customers.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 757 M - -
Net income 2021 4 818 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 602 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 594,37 $
Last Close Price 508,90 $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-5.89%225 389
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED7.98%747 116
PROSUS N.V.4.12%178 573
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.35%103 243
AIRBNB, INC.13.81%101 612
NASPERS LIMITED12.23%99 072
