'All Quiet On The Western Front' leads BAFTA nominations

"It's just incredible and I was stunned by having 15 on the long list but I would have never imagined that sort of, you know, that we would be able to transfer almost all of them. And it is amazing, it's an honor and yeah, incredible," the film's producer, Malte Grunert, who spearheaded the project, told Reuters from his home in Berlin.

"The fact that I am reading articles about young Russian conscripts being handed pre-used uniforms as they're being drafted and sent to the front in the Ukraine gives this sort of horrible and frightening relevance. Obviously, a relevance that we didn't plan on because, you know, we started the film three years ago. We thought it had a different relevance, which I think it also carries, and that is to remind us of the fact that war is not an adventure," said Grunert, adding he hoped Thursday's nominations would encourage more people to watch the film.

Directed by Edward Berger, "All Quiet On the Western Front" is the first German cinematic treatment of Remarque's novel, which depicts the devastation of World War One from the perspective of a German soldier and helped to change the narrative around the glorification of war.