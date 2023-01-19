Advanced search
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
07:13:53 2023-01-19 pm EST
334.11 USD   +5.80%
05:35pStocks fall, yields up; economic slowdown worries mount
RE
05:34p'All Quiet On The Western Front' leads BAFTA nominations
RE
05:15pNetflix Quarterly Results Miss Views Despite Subscriber Beat; Reed Hastings Named Executive Chair
MT
'All Quiet On The Western Front' leads BAFTA nominations

01/19/2023 | 05:34pm EST
STORY: Based on the epic 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of conflict during World War One, the Netflix movie was recognized in the best film category, as well as for films not in the English language, director, supporting actor, adapted screenplay, original score and other craft and technical prizes.

"It's just incredible and I was stunned by having 15 on the long list but I would have never imagined that sort of, you know, that we would be able to transfer almost all of them. And it is amazing, it's an honor and yeah, incredible," the film's producer, Malte Grunert, who spearheaded the project, told Reuters from his home in Berlin.

"The fact that I am reading articles about young Russian conscripts being handed pre-used uniforms as they're being drafted and sent to the front in the Ukraine gives this sort of horrible and frightening relevance. Obviously, a relevance that we didn't plan on because, you know, we started the film three years ago. We thought it had a different relevance, which I think it also carries, and that is to remind us of the fact that war is not an adventure," said Grunert, adding he hoped Thursday's nominations would encourage more people to watch the film.

Directed by Edward Berger, "All Quiet On the Western Front" is the first German cinematic treatment of Remarque's novel, which depicts the devastation of World War One from the perspective of a German soldier and helped to change the narrative around the glorification of war.


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 612 M - -
Net income 2022 4 646 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,85x
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 326,33 $
Average target price 319,92 $
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.10.67%145 224
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED13.77%456 892
PROSUS N.V.16.83%106 631
AIRBNB, INC.18.26%64 021
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.10%57 758
NASPERS LIMITED18.87%34 578