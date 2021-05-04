Log in
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
All quiet on the Western Front: Shooting for German Netflix film directed by Edward Berger has begun→

05/04/2021 | 04:31am EDT
Entertainment

04 May 2021
GlobalGermanyAustriaSwitzerland

Credit: Netflix/Reiner Bajo | Download images HERE

  • Inspired by Erich Maria Remarque's 1928 bestseller of the same name.

  • Starring Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, Daniel Brühl, Devid Striesow and many others.

  • In addition to director Edward Berger (including 'Patrick Melrose' and 'Jack'), producer Malte Grunert of Amusement Park Film (including 'A Most Wanted Man' and 'Perfect Sense') is responsible for the film.

  • Filming will take place in the Czech Republic until the end of May

Berlin/Prague, May 4, 2021 -- To this day, it is considered the anti-war novel par excellence. Its first film adaptation made history itself: 'All quiet at the Western Front' from 1928 by the world literary figure Erich Maria Remarque. Ullstein Verlag published the pacifist text by Remarque, a war veteran known at the time as a respected journalist, at a time when a critical narrative against the First World War was anything but welcome. Consequently, the literary text as well as the Oscar-winning 1930 film adaptation 'All Quiet on the Western Front' fell victim to Nazi censorship, forcing its creator into Swiss exile.

Since March, filming on the first German film adaptation of 'All Quiet on the Western Front' has been in full swing near Prague. Director Edward Berger has gathered an impressive ensemble of actors around him to bring to life, together with producer Malte Grunert (Amusement Park) and on behalf of Netflix, his cinematic interpretation of this humanist appeal against the horrors of war. Until the end of May, member of Vienna's Burgtheater Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus and Edin Hasanovic will be portraying Paul Bäumer and his schoolmates; the cast also includes Daniel Brühl, Devid Striesow and Andreas Döhler, among others.

Edward Berger: 'This German world bestseller is able to convey the inhuman terror of war perhaps more impressively than any other literary work. For me, creating its first German film adaptation is one of the most exciting challenges of all.'

'We are beyond proud that Edward Berger will bring this story with such a great cast to life again for Netflix', says Sasha Bühler, Director International Film Netflix.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' is expected to be seen in the second half of 2022.

About 'All quiet on the Western Front' Director: Edward Berger ('Patrick Melrose', 'Jack') Production: Malte Grunert (Amusement Park Film) Screenplay: Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson, Edward Berger DoP: James Friend Cast: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, Daniel Brühl, Adrian Grünewald, Devid Striesow, Andreas Döhler, Sebastian Hülk, Alexander Schuster, Luc Feit, Michael Wittenborn, Michael Stange, André Marcon, Tobias Langhoff, Anton von Lucke u.v.a.

About Amusement Park Film AMUSEMENT PARK FILM was founded in 2009 by Malte Grunert and is managed by him together with Amelie von Kienlin. Klaus Dohle and since 2015 also Daniel Brühl are partners. Amusement Park sees itself as a European company based in Berlin and has been working with renowned international creatives since its inception. Among the award-winning productions were A MOST WANTED MAN by Anton Corbijn starring Philip Seymour Hoffman as well as the Oscar-nominated LAND OF MINE by Martin Zandvliet and THE AFTERMATH with Keira Knightley and Alexander Skarsgard. The latest production to premiere was Daniel Brühl's directorial debut NEBENAN in competition at the 2021 Berlinale. Among others, a serial adaptation of THE BLECHTROMMEL and a remake of the French cult classic THE ADVENTURERS are in development.

About Netflix Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 208 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.

Info and assets can be found here.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
