  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
338.63 USD   -2.18%
Asia stocks on guard for earnings, China economy surprises
RE
Asia stocks brace for updates on earnings, China economy
RE
Netflix down for more than 11,000 US users -Downdetector
RE
Asia stocks on guard for earnings, China economy surprises

04/17/2023 | 01:48am EDT
*

Asian stock markets : https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr

*

Nikkei goes flat, S&P 500 futures edge up

*

Markets price in more risk of Fed hike in May

*

EU yields up as odds narrow on larger ECB rate rise

SYDNEY, April 17 (Reuters) - Asian stocks traded cautiously on Monday as U.S. earnings season gets into full swing this week, while a raft of Chinese data will offer insight into how the world's second-largest economy is recovering.

Markets have also seen a mood shift on the outlook for U.S. interest rates, with CME futures implying an 81% chance the Federal Reserve will hike by a quarter point to 5.0-5.25% in May.

Resilience in core U.S. retail sales and a jump in inflation expectations reported on Friday have led investors to trim the amount of easing expected later this year to around 55 basis points (bp).

"Early April data on the labour market, inflation and consumption all indicate the Fed has more work to do and that a soft or bumpy landing is a greater probability than a sharp and relatively sudden contraction in activity," said analysts at ANZ in a note.

"Our baseline view is for two more 25 bp hikes and, if data does not start to weaken soon, the market will need to reprice for no rate cuts in the second half of this year."

At least eight top Fed officials are speaking this week, including three governors, and could generate plenty of headlines to move the dial further.

The resulting caution saw MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ease 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei went flat.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures both edged up 0.2%.

Chinese blue chips added 1.0% ahead of data on retail sales, industrial output and gross domestic product due on Tuesday, where analysts suspect the risks are for an upside surprise given recent strength in trade.

Figures over the weekend showed new home prices climbing at the fastest pace in 21 months, supporting consumer demand and confidence.

EYES ON EARNINGS OUTLOOK

S&P 500 futures inched up 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures were flat as investors awaited a slew of earnings reports led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

Other big names reporting earnings include Johnson & Johnson , Netflix and Tesla.

Analysts expect Q1 S&P 500 earnings to fall 5.2% from the year-earlier period, though BofA analyst Savita Subramanian is more concerned about the outlook for 2023.

"Overall, we expect an in-line quarter, but big cuts for the full-year," BofA warned. "Our 2023 EPS estimate for the S&P 500 remains $200, still 9% below consensus estimates."

"Demand for consumer goods has already softened and now we're watching services," Subramanian said. "Airlines, hotels and restaurants are feeling pressure from slowing macro, tough comps (comparison periods) and no respite from wage pressure."

In bond markets, the shift in Fed expectations pushed U.S. two-year yields up to 4.12%, having risen 12 basis points last week.

Yet, the outlook has also turned more hawkish on the European Central Bank (ECB), sending German two-year yields surging 32 basis points over the week for the biggest increase since September.

Futures have 37 basis points of ECB tightening priced for the May meeting and 82 basis points by October.

That sea change saw the euro gain 0.8% last week, even after a dip on Friday. So far on Monday, the single currency was holding at $1.0985 having hit a one-year high of $1.1075 last week.

The dollar has fared better on the yen as the Bank of Japan remains committed to its super-easy monetary policy, at least for now. That kept the dollar firm at 134.13 yen, after rallying 1.2% last week.

The bounce in the dollar took some of the shine off gold which was back at $2,004 an ounce, off last week's peak above $2,048.

Oil prices have enjoyed four straight weeks of gains, helped by cuts to output and as the West's energy watchdog said global demand will climb to a record this year on the back of a recovery in Chinese consumption.

The market was consolidating on Monday with Brent down 3 cents at $86.28 a barrel, while U.S. crude dipped 5 cents to $82.47.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.05% 0.61057 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.06% 89.901 Delayed Quote.0.59%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.10% 0.67117 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 3.36% 29.52 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
BRENT OIL 0.34% 86.39 Delayed Quote.0.34%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.08% 1.1299 Delayed Quote.0.27%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.11% 166.339 Delayed Quote.4.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.14% 1.24186 Delayed Quote.3.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.06% 0.681496 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.07% 100.32 Delayed Quote.2.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.74897 Delayed Quote.1.50%
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.035 End-of-day quote.16.67%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.02% 147.202 Delayed Quote.4.32%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.09899 Delayed Quote.3.25%
EURO STOXX 50 0.63% 4390.75 Delayed Quote.15.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.12% 0.011111 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.13% 1.635002 Delayed Quote.2.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012205 Delayed Quote.1.31%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.13% 0.667 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.19% 86.71 Delayed Quote.1.99%
MSCI AC PACIFIC (STRD) 0.17% 156.523 Real-time Quote.5.58%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.35% 12123.47 Real-time Quote.15.83%
NETFLIX, INC. -2.18% 338.63 Delayed Quote.14.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.06% 83.038 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.6198 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
NIKKEI 225 1.20% 28493.47 Real-time Quote.9.19%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX 0.37% 1258.79 Real-time Quote.6.84%
TESLA, INC. -0.48% 185 Delayed Quote.50.19%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.07% 0.909926 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.04% 133.945 Delayed Quote.1.05%
WTI -0.08% 82.391 Delayed Quote.2.07%
Asia stocks on guard for earnings, China economy surprises
RE
Asia stocks brace for updates on earnings, China economy
RE
Netflix down for more than 11,000 US users -Downdetector
RE
Asia stocks on edge for earnings, China data
RE
Pope Francis calls 'insinuations' against John Paul II unfounded
RE
Wall St Week Ahead-Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on U.S. economy's resilien..
RE
Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike
RE
Reuters-schedule/…
RE
Consumer stocks' earnings may offer clues on U.S. economy's resilience
RE
S&P 500 Posts Weekly Gain as Q1 Bank Earnings Top Expectations, March Consumer, Produce..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 383 M - -
Net income 2023 5 138 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
EV / Sales 2024 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 338,63 $
Average target price 357,89 $
Spread / Average Target 5,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.14.84%150 808
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.40%441 343
PROSUS N.V.5.45%94 807
AIRBNB, INC.34.09%72 382
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.27.29%63 397
NASPERS LIMITED14.00%35 966
