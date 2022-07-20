Asian shares extend a global rally as dollar languishes

* Asian stock markets : https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
* Australia, Hong Kong shares gain over 1%
* Nikkei up 2.5%; U.S., European futures up
* Traders await guidance from ECB, BOJ meetings
BEIJING/HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Asian shares extended
a global rally on Wednesday as strong U.S. corporate earnings
and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe
helped lift risk-on sentiment and ease fears of a recession,
while the dollar was mired at two-week lows.
European futures also pointed to a stronger open, with the
pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures last up 0.2%.
Traders are awaiting the guidance from a European Central
Bank policy meeting on Thursday, after Reuters reported
policymakers are mulling raising rates by a bigger-than-expected
50 basis points, pushing the euro higher.
The S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both
firmed 0.5%, after stronger-than-expected results from U.S
companies overnight including Netflix Inc offered
respite to investors worried about higher inflation and Federal
Reserve rate hikes denting corporate bottomlines.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 2.8% while the
tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 3.1%.
Netflix Inc predicted that it would return to
customer growth this quarter, after a smaller-than-expected drop
in subscribers in the second quarter.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 1.2%, driven by a 1.6% jump
in resources-heavy Australia and 1.7% gain in Hong Kong
stocks. Japan's Nikkei surged 2.5%.
Chinese shares rose 0.4%, lagging gains in other
markets, as the central bank kept its benchmark lending rates
unchanged amid a shaky economic recovery from COVID lockdowns.
"In addition to a tech led rally in equities, the main news
flow has been mostly about Europe which has lifted the euro back
above 1.02 with core European yields also broadly higher," said
Rodrigo Catril, Senior FX Strategist at NAB, in a research note.
The euro gained another 0.2% to $1.0244 on Wednesday,
after racking up its biggest one-day percentage gain in a month
during the previous session, as traders raised bets for a bigger
rate hike after the Reuters report.
Sources also told Reuters that Russian gas flows via the
Nord Stream 1 pipeline are seen restarting on time on Thursday
after the completion of scheduled maintenance, easing investors'
concerns about gas supply to Europe.
"So it has been a risk positive night, but recession fears
certainly haven't gone away and the rebound in equities over the
past week could as much reflect a recovery from oversold levels
and extreme levels of pessimism," said Catril from NAB.
The Bank of Japan also delivers a policy decision on
Thursday, but is not expected to make any changes to its
ultra-easy stance.
On Wednesday, the dollar eased 0.1% against its major
peers, languishing at two-week lows amid easing expectations
that the Fed would resort to a 100-basis-point hike at its
meeting next week.
Markets still expect a large 75-basis-point interest rate
rise from the Fed to rein in white-hot inflation.
"There are many events ahead – in Europe over the next 2-3
days, and more broadly as the equities earnings season gets
under way," said Sim Moh Siong, senior currency strategist at
Bank of Singapore.
"A further bounce in risk assets is quite possible but we
think it is too early to shift from a defensive stance. The
greenback will likely remain on the front foot into 3Q22."
A closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve remained
inverted on Wednesday, with the two-year yield last
at 3.2335%, little changed from the previous close of 3.2310%.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
stood at 3.0228% compared with its close of 3.019% on Tuesday.
In the commodities market, oil prices were pressured by
global central bank efforts to tame inflation and ahead of
expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as product demand
weakens.
U.S. crude dipped 0.3% to $103.88 a barrel while
Brent crude fell 0.6% to $106.69 per barrel.
Spot gold eased at $1,709 an ounce.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Alun John in Hong Kong;
Editing by Sonali Desai)