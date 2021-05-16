Box Office: Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' DOA as 'Spiral' Claims No. 1

LOS ANGELES, May 16 (Variety.com) - Angelina Jolie's
survival action thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead" didn't do much
to revive the North American box office. The Warner Bros. film,
which debuted simultaneously on the streaming service HBO Max,
took in a paltry $2.8 million in its opening weekend.
The movie's hybrid release on HBO Max likely isn't the
reason "Those Who Wish Me Dead" sold hardly any tickets;
"Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Mortal Kombat" were both recent Warner
Bros. films that were able to generate decent box office
revenues despite being released concurrently on a streaming
service.
As movie theaters attempt to rebound from the COVID-19
pandemic, family films and CGI spectacles have been popular
options to see on the big screen. Gritty dramas geared toward
adult audiences haven't been performing as well, and mediocre
reviews for "Those Who Wish Me Dead" didn't help drum up
interest.
"The film was barely promoted even by pandemic standards and
effectively went under the radar as both as a theatrical and
streaming release," says Shawn Robbins, the chief analyst at Box
Office Pro. "We've seen a number of genre thrillers aimed at
audiences of a certain age open during the past year, so there
could also be an element of saturation in play."
The film played in 3,188 cinemas, a sizable footprint
considering only 65% of movie theaters are currently open,
according to Comscore. Taylor Sheridan directed "Those Who Wish
Me Dead," based on the novel by Michael Koryta. The story
centers on a teenager who witnesses the murder of his father and
goes on the run with a smokejumper (Jolie) to escape two gunmen
trying to silence him. Variety's chief film critic Peter Debruge
was a fan of the film, writing in his review: "The idea may be
outrageous, but Sheridan's commitment makes the whole thing
work." Moviegoers gave the film a "B" CinemaScore.
"Those Who Wish Me Dead," which finished the weekend in
third place, wasn't the only new movie to open. "Spiral," a
creepy addition to the terrifying "Saw" franchise, brought in
$8.7 million between Friday and Sunday. That's a mediocre start
given its $20 million production budget, but it's enough to
easily nab the No. 1 spot on box office charts in the
coronavirus era.
Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with Comscore,
says the debut of "Spiral" is "solid" given the slow-to-recover
box office. "We are still operating in a very limited
marketplace," says Dergarabedian. He's optimistic that things
will pick up with releases of Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part
II" and Disney's "Cruella" over Memorial Day weekend.
"Saw" veteran Darren Lynn Bousman directed "Spiral," which
stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella and Samuel L. Jackson and
follows police efforts to stop a Jigsaw copycat killer. It got
mixed reviews, with Variety's Owen Gleiberman saying for better
or worse, the latest entry stays true to its graphic,
stomach-churning roots. "No," Gleiberman wrote, "the 'Saw'
series hasn't really changed. So depending on whether you're a
fan or not, eat up...or throw up."
Fans of dismemberment movies ate well this weekend. Zack
Snyder's zombie movie "Army of the Dead" also arrived on the big
screen, one week before it becomes available on Netflix. Since
the streaming service has a contentious relationship with cinema
owners, the film only played in 430 locations, far fewer than
its fellow new releases. Netflix, unlike traditional movie
studios, doesn't reveal box office data. However, rivals
estimate that "Army of the Dead" generated $800,000 over the
weekend, enough to crack the top 10.
"Army of the Dead" came in slightly ahead of "Profile," a
thriller from Focus Features that follows an undercover British
journalist in her quest to expose a terrorist recruiter through
social media. Despite playing in 2,033 North American theaters,
the movie didn't make much of a dent and brought in just
$670,000.
Elsewhere at the domestic box office, a series of holdovers
rounded out charts. "Wrath of Man," a heist thriller starring
Jason Statham, slid to No. 2 in its second weekend of release,
adding $3.7 million from 3,007 theaters. The MGM film has made
$14.6 million in North America to date.
At the international box office, where Miramax is
distributing the movie, "Wrath of Man" has grossed $41.4 million
in total. It opened in Chinese theaters on Monday and made $7.1
million in its first three days of release, as well as another
$8.7 million over the weekend, bringing its tally in China to
$18.5 million.
Ranking slightly below "Those Who Wish Me Dead," the anime
film "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" and Disney's "Raya and the Last
Dragon" landed in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
"Demon Slayer" has become an unexpected hit in the U.S. In
its fourth weekend in theaters, the film collected $1.78 million
for a domestic haul of $41.9 million. Meanwhile, "Raya and the
Last Dragon," which is currently available on Disney Plus for a
premium $30 rental fee, pulled in $1.71 million in its 11th
weekend of release. That brings its cumulative total to $46
million.