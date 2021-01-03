Box Office: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Grabs $5.5 Million Domestically, Global Total Tops $118 Million

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman 1984" used
its lasso of truth to rope in $5.5 million over the New Year's
holiday. The sequel also ensnared another $10.1 million from
overseas markets, bringing its global total to $118.5 million.
That's not a disastrous figure given how much coronavirus has
upended the movie business, but it does represent a steep 67%
drop domestically and is a far cry from the grosses of
pre-pandemic blockbusters. Stateside, "Wonder Woman 1984" has
earned $28.5 million.
The superhero sequel, which is currently getting some social
media backlash for not rising to the level of its beloved
predecessor, is being simultaneously released on HBO Max in a
bid to bolster the WarnerMedia streaming service and as a
concession to a global health crisis that's left the theatrical
distribution landscape severely diminished. The company has
issued some vague numbers touting "Wonder Woman 1984's"
popularity on HBO Max, but little in the way of hard data. It
did announce that Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins will
reunite for a third film in the franchise, a sign that it
believes the Amazonian warrior is a vital part of its plans for
growing its DC cinematic universe.
Beyond "Wonder Woman 1984," Universal and Dreamworks
Animation's "The Croods: A New Age" pulled in $2.2 million in
its sixth week of release. That pushes the animated sequel's
domestic haul to $34.5 million and its global total to just
under $115 million. The film is being released due to a pact
between the studio and major exhibitors such as AMC and Cinemark
by which the movies can get released premium video on-demand
with two weeks of their theatrical debuts. In return, struggling
theater chains get a cut of the digital revenues. Universal also
released "News of the World," a western that reunites Tom Hanks
with his "Captain Philips" director Paul Greengrass. The film
grossed $1.7 million, pushing its domestic total to $5.4
million. Netflix bought the international rights to the movie
this winter. Hanks stars as a Civil War vet who must return a
young girl who was captured by natives to her remaining family.
Lionsgate's "Fatale," a psychological thriller with Hilary
Swank and Michael Ealy, grossed $700,000 in its third weekend of
release. That brings its total to $3.1 million.
Focus' "Promising Young Woman," which like "News of the
World" and "The Croods" sequel is part of its parent studio
Universal's deal with exhibitors, picked up $660,000 in its
second weekend. Its domestic total now stands at $1.9 million.
"Promising Young Woman" has scored a great deal of buzz for its
provocative look at sexual violence and revenge, and has earned
awards chatter for star Carey Mulligan's performance.
Disney and Pixar's "Soul" has been streaming on Disney Plus
over the holidays, but it has been made available in theaters in
overseas markets such as China, Saudi Arabia and Thailand. The
animated story of a middle school music teacher whose soul gets
separated from his body grossed $16.5 million in its second
weekend of release. That pushes its total to $32.5 million.