Communications services companies fell amid fears about competition among streaming companies.

Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free service a few months after the continuing Hollywood actors strike ends, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Netflix rival Paramount Global tumbled to their lowest level since 2020.

Meta Platforms plans to charge Europeans for monthly subscriptions if regulators do not allow the company to use targeted ads based on tracking digital activity, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A fight is brewing in Europe over who should pay for telecommunications networks as the European Union considers making big tech companies help shoulder the costs.

Executives of 20 European telecom companies, including Vodafone Group and Deutsche Telekom, urged the European Union to revise the regulatory framework of the industry to ensure big tech contributes to funding network infrastructure, in an open letter.

Satellite-television provider Dish Network was the first company to be fined by the Federal Communications Commission for space junk, with a $150,000 levy for allowing a defunct satellite to stay too close to a zone reserved for active satellites.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering a minority stake in Manchester United in an attempt to break the club's months-long takeover deadlock, The Wall Street Journal reported.

