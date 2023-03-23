Advanced search
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:11:17 2023-03-23 pm EDT
319.50 USD   +8.71%
05:35pCommunications Services Up Sharply on Rotation Out of Financials -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
10:51a'queen Charlotte : A Bridgerton Story' trailer shows love story unfold
AQ
10:03aMeta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems
RE
Communications Services Up Sharply on Rotation Out of Financials -- Communications Services Roundup

03/23/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
Communications services companies rose sharply as traders rotated into sectors that were less exposed to a crisis of confidence in the banking sector.

Netflix shares surged amid optimism about the growth of its ad-supported business.

House lawmakers grilled TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about potential Chinese government influence over the platform, in what analysts said was a sign of a major shift in U.S.-Chinese trade relations.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1734ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 310 M - -
Net income 2023 5 162 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 433 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 293,90 $
Average target price 357,51 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-0.33%130 887
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.95%416 092
PROSUS N.V.4.30%92 791
AIRBNB, INC.41.72%76 498
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.27.46%63 352
NASPERS LIMITED13.26%35 710
