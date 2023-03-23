Communications Services Up Sharply on Rotation Out of Financials -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose sharply as traders rotated into sectors that were less exposed to a crisis of confidence in the banking sector.

Netflix shares surged amid optimism about the growth of its ad-supported business.

House lawmakers grilled TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about potential Chinese government influence over the platform, in what analysts said was a sign of a major shift in U.S.-Chinese trade relations.

