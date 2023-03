Communications services companies rallied as traders rotated back into risky sectors.

Netflix is investing heavily in "The Electric State," a science-fiction movie from the filmmaking team behind "Avengers: Endgame," the latest sign the streaming service has grown into one of the heaviest hitting Hollywood studios.

