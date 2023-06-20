'Dahmer' producer Ryan Murphy plans to leave Netflix for Disney - Bloomberg News

June 20 (Reuters) - Hit television writer and producer
Ryan Murphy is planning to leave Netflix to join Walt
Disney, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Murphy is known for his creation of hits from "Glee" to
"9-1-1" and "American Horror Story" and serial-killer series
"Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which became one
of Netflix's most-watched series of all time.
He left Fox in 2018 to join Netflix in a five-year deal
valued as high as $300 million to produce a new series and film
exclusively for the online giant.
Competition has been intensifying between streaming
companies as they invest in original content and try to stand
out in a crowded market and attract subscribers to their
platforms.
The TV show creator has been negotiating a new deal with
Disney over the past year. Most of the details were ironed out
before the writers' strike began in May, the report added.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that
votes on the Golden Globes, celebrated Murphy's contributions to
television with its fourth Carol Burnett Award earlier this
year. Previous honorees were Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman
Lear.
Disney and Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters'
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)