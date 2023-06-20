Advanced search
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
06:00 2023-06-20
435.00 USD   +0.70%
'Dahmer' producer Ryan Murphy plans to leave Netflix for Disney - Bloomberg News
06:00aPixar's 'Elemental' challenge: Originals aren’t breaking big at the box office
12:29a'Netflix Effect' lifts Korean content but market control worries grow
'Dahmer' producer Ryan Murphy plans to leave Netflix for Disney - Bloomberg News

06/20/2023
FILE PHOTO: Director Murphy poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles

June 20 (Reuters) - Hit television writer and producer Ryan Murphy is planning to leave Netflix to join Walt Disney, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Murphy is known for his creation of hits from "Glee" to "9-1-1" and "American Horror Story" and serial-killer series "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which became one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time.

He left Fox in 2018 to join Netflix in a five-year deal valued as high as $300 million to produce a new series and film exclusively for the online giant.

Competition has been intensifying between streaming companies as they invest in original content and try to stand out in a crowded market and attract subscribers to their platforms.

The TV show creator has been negotiating a new deal with Disney over the past year. Most of the details were ironed out before the writers' strike began in May, the report added.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that votes on the Golden Globes, celebrated Murphy's contributions to television with its fourth Carol Burnett Award earlier this year. Previous honorees were Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres and Norman Lear.

Disney and Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
