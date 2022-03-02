Developing Games Around the World: Netflix to Acquire Next Games →

Since I joined Netflix last summer, our vision for games - to build a library of great games for our members to enjoy - has always been clear and simple. But to get there is no simple feat; it takes time to develop games that people love. So today, I am pleased to share that we have entered into an agreement to acquire Next Games, a developer and publisher of mobile games based in Helsinki, Finland.

Founded in 2013 and led by Teemu Huuhtanen, Next Games specializes in mobile games based on popular entertainment franchises like Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, the story-driven puzzle RPG (role-playing game) inspired by one of our most watched series. Over the years, the team has successfully created and operated live service games with a dedicated fan base across the globe who play over long periods of time.

With a shared vision and passion for games, we are looking forward to welcoming Next Games in a city that is home to some of the best mobile game-makers in the world. Helsinki is also near other European cities with great talent, which will help expand our in-house game development capabilities. While we're just getting started in games, I am confident that together with Next Games, we will be able to build a portfolio of world class games - with no ads and no in-app purchases - that will delight our members around the world.