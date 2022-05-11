Disney streaming subscriptions top Wall Street targets

May 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's streaming video
subscriptions topped Wall Street targets, sending its shares up
3% in extended trade.
Total subscriptions for Disney+, launched in November 2019,
touched 137.7 million in the quarter, compared with Factset
estimates of 135.06 million.
Disney has been investing heavily in its Disney+ service as
it tries to compete fiercely with Netflix inc to
dominate the streaming market.
The company's theme park business continued to recover
strongly from the pandemic lows, with its revenue more than
doubling to $6.65 billion.
Net income from continuing operations was $470 million, or
26 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with $912 million,
or 50 cents per share, from a year earlier.
The company's revenue rose 23% to $19.25 billion in the
second quarter ended April 2, but came below analysts'
expectations of $20.03 billion, according to IBES data from
Refinitiv.
Shares of the entertainment company were up 2.9% in extended
trading.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los
Angeles; Editing by Anil D'Silva)