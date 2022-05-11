Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 04:26:06 pm EDT
169.80 USD   -4.43%
04:14pDisney streaming subscriptions top Wall Street targets
RE
12:40p'YOUNG ROYALS' : Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg wrap filming on Season 2
AQ
10:25aBofA Securities Lowers PT for Netflix to $240 From $300 on Negative Sentiment on the Category, Maintains Underperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disney streaming subscriptions top Wall Street targets

05/11/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Disney + logo, in this illustration

May 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's streaming video subscriptions topped Wall Street targets, sending its shares up 3% in extended trade.

Total subscriptions for Disney+, launched in November 2019, touched 137.7 million in the quarter, compared with Factset estimates of 135.06 million.

Disney has been investing heavily in its Disney+ service as it tries to compete fiercely with Netflix inc to dominate the streaming market.

The company's theme park business continued to recover strongly from the pandemic lows, with its revenue more than doubling to $6.65 billion.

Net income from continuing operations was $470 million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with $912 million, or 50 cents per share, from a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose 23% to $19.25 billion in the second quarter ended April 2, but came below analysts' expectations of $20.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the entertainment company were up 2.9% in extended trading. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. -6.35% 166.37 Delayed Quote.-70.51%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.29% 105.21 Delayed Quote.-30.93%
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
04:14pDisney streaming subscriptions top Wall Street targets
RE
12:40p'YOUNG ROYALS' : Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg wrap filming on Season 2
AQ
10:25aBofA Securities Lowers PT for Netflix to $240 From $300 on Negative Sentiment on the Ca..
MT
06:19aTwitter ad business could surge as advertisers pin hope on Musk
RE
05/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Weiss Law Investigates Netflix, Inc.
PR
05/10Trade Desk Predicts 'Biggest Political Year Ever' for Advertising
DJ
05/10'Hustle' trailer shows Adam Sandler recruit promising basketball player
AQ
05/10Netflix Could Debut Ads This Year, Sources Say -- NYT
DJ
05/10Netflix tells employees ads may appear by end of 2022 - NYT
RE
05/10NETFLIX COULD INTRODUCE LOWER-PRICED : NY Times
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 417 M - -
Net income 2022 4 949 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 392 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 78 930 M 78 930 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 177,66 $
Average target price 347,49 $
Spread / Average Target 95,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-70.51%78 930
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.31%414 491
PROSUS N.V.-45.07%108 429
AIRBNB, INC.-30.25%73 912
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-43.55%46 480
NASPERS LIMITED-41.23%34 784