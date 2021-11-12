Duke Ellington school delays naming theater after Dave Chappelle

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, in
Northwest D.C., said it will postpone renaming its theater after
Dave Chappelle, one of its best known graduates, to engage with
members of the school who raised concerns about the comedian's
latest Netflix comedy special.
The event, originally scheduled for November 23, has now
been moved to April 22, the educational institution said in a
statement on Friday.
Chappelle's latest Netflix comedy special, "The Closer," was
criticized by some who saw it as a ridicule of transgender
people. Supporters of the comedian https://www.reuters.com/world/us/comedian-dave-chappelle-addresses-netflix-transgender-controversy-full-first-2021-10-25
viewed it as a cry against cancel culture.
Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos had acknowledged
Chappelle's provocative language in "The Closer" but said
earlier that it did not cross the line into inciting violence.
"Dave is an artist and activist and applauds the school
taking time to develop creative and critical thinkers," Carla
Sims, a representative for Chappelle, told the Washington Post
on Friday. "He supports the school and any effort to contribute
to open conversations vs. cancellations."
In its statement, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts
described Chappelle as its "most distinguished alumni" and "an
important thought leader", adding the comedian has personally
donated or raised millions of dollars to address the school's
under-funding.
"The Closer - the most watched comedy special in Netflix's
history, which has garnered a 96% audience rating on Rotten
Tomatoes - has sparked a national debate around race, gender,
sexuality and 'cancel culture'", the school said.
"We also believe moving forward with the event, originally
scheduled for November 23, 2021, without first addressing
questions and concerns from members of the Ellington community,
would be a missed opportunity for a teachable moment," it added.
The institution said it recognized not everyone will accept
or welcome an artist's point of view, but added it rejected the
notion that a "cancel culture" is healthy or constructive.
Last month, dozens of people protested near the streaming
company's headquarters over Chappelle's latest Netflix special.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln
Feast.)