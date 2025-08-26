The animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" topped the North American box office this weekend, a first for Netflix, which has achieved unprecedented success at the box office. The karaoke version of the feature film, which centers on a Korean girl band battling demons, grossed approximately $18m in the US and Canada, surpassing Warner Bros. Discovery's "Weapons," which grossed $15.6m in its third weekend.

The film, already a phenomenon on streaming platforms, saw its hit song "Golden" dominate the summer music charts. Netflix chose to capitalize on this popularity with a limited theatrical release, taking advantage of a schedule with no major new releases. This strategy contrasts with the group's usual caution, which until now had been limited to restricted releases, mainly to make its films eligible for Oscars.

According to the company, over 1,000 screenings were sold out in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and co-directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, "KPop Demon Hunters" also features a highly acclaimed soundtrack. In addition to "Golden," three other tracks were among the ten most-streamed songs of the week of August 14, confirming the cultural phenomenon surrounding this production.