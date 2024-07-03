"From the very beginning, I was you. I was always a part of you," the monster within Hyun-su (Song Kang) eerily declares in the tension-filled trailer forSweet HomeSeason 3 released today. Fans are left wondering which version of Hyun-su will prevail, and to what end.

In the third and final season of the iconic Korean monsterization saga, humans, monsters and neohumans prepare for the ultimate showdown. The main poster captures the clash between Hyun-su and Sang-wook (Lee Jin-uk) amid a wrecked stadium engulfed in flames. Once allies, their paths diverged in the second season and now lead to a final face-off.

The trailer shows a glimpse of intense action between Hyun-su and Eun-hyeok (Lee Do-hyun) immediately after they are reunited. Yi-kyung (Lee Si-young) opens her eyes again after being consumed by a monster, while Eun-yu (Ko Min-si) and Chan-young (Jinyoung) desperately fight for survival. Meanwhile, Tak In-hwan (Yoo Oh-seong), Dr. Lim (Oh Jung-se), Kim Yeong-hu (Kim Moo-yeol), and Kid (Kim Sia) continue their individual journeys, each facing new battles.

Director Lee Eung-bok comments, "There is a variety of characters, so I hope viewers will root for their favorite ones as they all fight in their own ways, from the battle between Sang-wook - who has turned evil - and Hyun-su, who longs to preserve his humanity; Yi-kyung, who fights to protect Kid; and Sergeant Tak, who feels responsible for the survivors' safety."

Don't miss the thrilling conclusion to the Sweet Homeseries, premiering July 19, only on Netflix.