  • In Territory(formerly announcedas Desert King), when the world's largest cattle station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Sensing this once great dynasty is in decline, the outback's most powerful factions - rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners - move in for the kill.

  • Cast:

    • Anna Torv(The Newsreader, The Last of Us) as Emily Lawson

    • Michael Dorman(For All Mankind, Patriot) as Graham Lawson

    • Robert Taylor(Longmire, The Newsreader) as Colin Lawson

    • Sam Corlett(Vikings: Valhalla, The Dry) as Marshall Lawson

    • Sara Wiseman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, High Country) as Sandra Kirby

    • Dan Wyllie(Love My Way, The Veil) as Hank Hodge

    • Clarence Ryan (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Mystery Road Origin) as Nolan Brannock

    • Jay Ryan(IT Chapter Two, Scrublands) as Campbell Miller

    • Philippa Northeast(The Newsreader, Limbo) as Susie Lawson

    • Joe Klocek (My Lady Jane, The Dry) as Lachie Kirby

    • Kylah Day(Scrublands, Itch) as Sharnie Kennedy

    • Sam Delich (Spiderhead, Last Days of Space Age ) as Rich Petrakis

    • Hamilton Morris(Sweet Country) as Uncle Bryce

    • Tuuli Narkle(Mystery Road: Origin, NCIS: Sydney) as Keeley Redford

    • Tyler Spencer(The New Boy) as Dezi

    • Jake Ryan(The Great Gatsby, Life After Fighting) as Daniel Lawson

  • Creators: Timothy Lee (Mystery Road, Bump) and Ben Davies (Bondi Rescue, The First Inventors, Outback Ringer)

  • Executive Producers:Rob Gibson (The Twelve, Colin From Accounts), Ben Davies and Ian Collie (Jack Irish, Scrublands)

  • Producer: Paul Ranford (Stateless, True History of the Kelly Gang)

  • Writers: Timothy Lee, Kodie Bedford, Steven McGregor and Michaeley O'Brien;

  • Director: Greg McLean (La Brea, Wolf Creek)

  • Territoryis an Easy Tiger and Ronde production for Netflix that was filmed across the Northern Territory and South Australia with support from Screen Territory and South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC).

  • The series will premiere worldwide on Netflix October 24

