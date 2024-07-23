In Territory(formerly announcedas Desert King), when the world's largest cattle station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Sensing this once great dynasty is in decline, the outback's most powerful factions - rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners - move in for the kill.
Cast:
Anna Torv(The Newsreader, The Last of Us) as Emily Lawson
Michael Dorman(For All Mankind, Patriot) as Graham Lawson
Robert Taylor(Longmire, The Newsreader) as Colin Lawson
Sam Corlett(Vikings: Valhalla, The Dry) as Marshall Lawson
Sara Wiseman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, High Country) as Sandra Kirby
Dan Wyllie(Love My Way, The Veil) as Hank Hodge
Clarence Ryan (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Mystery Road Origin) as Nolan Brannock
Jay Ryan(IT Chapter Two, Scrublands) as Campbell Miller
Philippa Northeast(The Newsreader, Limbo) as Susie Lawson
Joe Klocek (My Lady Jane, The Dry) as Lachie Kirby
Kylah Day(Scrublands, Itch) as Sharnie Kennedy
Sam Delich (Spiderhead, Last Days of Space Age ) as Rich Petrakis
Hamilton Morris(Sweet Country) as Uncle Bryce
Tuuli Narkle(Mystery Road: Origin, NCIS: Sydney) as Keeley Redford
Tyler Spencer(The New Boy) as Dezi
Jake Ryan(The Great Gatsby, Life After Fighting) as Daniel Lawson
Creators: Timothy Lee (Mystery Road, Bump) and Ben Davies (Bondi Rescue, The First Inventors, Outback Ringer)
Executive Producers:Rob Gibson (The Twelve, Colin From Accounts), Ben Davies and Ian Collie (Jack Irish, Scrublands)
Producer: Paul Ranford (Stateless, True History of the Kelly Gang)
Writers: Timothy Lee, Kodie Bedford, Steven McGregor and Michaeley O'Brien;
Director: Greg McLean (La Brea, Wolf Creek)
Territoryis an Easy Tiger and Ronde production for Netflix that was filmed across the Northern Territory and South Australia with support from Screen Territory and South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC).
The series will premiere worldwide on Netflix October 24
