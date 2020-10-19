Log in
Former ABC executive to become chairwoman of Warner Bros. TV

10/19/2020 | 12:19pm EDT
The logo of the ABC television network is pictured during the ABC network presentation to the Television Critics Association in Pasadena

(Reuters) - Former ABC network executive Channing Dungey will take over as chairwoman of Warner Bros. Television Group, the AT&T Inc unit said on Monday, replacing veteran television executive Peter Roth, who will step down next year.

Dungey, who is currently vice president of Original Series at Netflix Inc, has previously worked at Walt Disney Co's ABC network for over 14 years, according to her LinkedIn profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/channingdungey.

In 2016, Dungey was promoted to president of entertainment at ABC, becoming the first black p
erson to run entertainment programming at a major U.S. broadcast network. (https://reut.rs/3m1ww3k)

Dungey will start her tenure early next year and will report to Ann Sarnoff, chief executive of Warner Media Studios and Networks Group.

Warner Bros. TV said last week that Roth would step down from his role in 2021, after having worked at the entertainment company for 22 years and overseen the development of several hit shows including "The West Wing", "The Big Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men".

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


