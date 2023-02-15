Advanced search
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:31:34 2023-02-15 pm EST
360.35 USD   +0.11%
French TV groups wind up Netflix challenger Salto

02/15/2023 | 12:56pm EST
PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French public television operator France Télévisions and private TV groups M6 and TF1 said in a joint statement on Wednesday they had decided to close their Salto platform, which had been set up as a challenger to foreign groups such as Netflix.

Launched in October 2020, Salto signed up nearly one million subscribers, but the three groups said that the abandonment of the proposed merger between TF1 and M6 meant that Salto could not be continued. (Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUYGUES SA 2.66% 31.68 Real-time Quote.10.06%
M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION 1.75% 14.55 Real-time Quote.-6.84%
MEDIA 6 -3.54% 9.55 Real-time Quote.0.00%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.02% 359.48 Delayed Quote.22.07%
TF1 5.34% 7.6 Real-time Quote.0.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 332 M - -
Net income 2023 5 163 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 160 B 160 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
EV / Sales 2024 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
