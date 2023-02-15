French TV groups wind up Netflix challenger Salto

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French public television
operator France Télévisions and private TV groups M6 and TF1
said in a joint statement on Wednesday they had decided to close
their Salto platform, which had been set up as a challenger to
foreign groups such as Netflix.
Launched in October 2020, Salto signed up nearly one million
subscribers, but the three groups said that the abandonment of
the proposed merger between TF1 and M6 meant that Salto could
not be continued.
(Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel)