Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix in major Hollywood move

(Recasts with background and TV available)
LONDON/LOS ANGELES, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince
Harry and his American-born wife Meghan have signed an exclusive
multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc, a major
step in their plan to make a living for themselves outside the
royal family.
Under the deal, whose value was not disclosed, the couple
will produce films and series ranging from children's shows to
scripted content, the streaming platform said on Wednesday.
The couple moved to Southern California with their infant
son Archie this year after stepping back from royal duties in
January and announcing plans to be more financially independent.
They said they will produce content on issues that resonate
with them and that their nonprofit Archewell is focused on.
"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also
gives hope,” the couple said in a statement on Wednesday. “As
new parents, making inspirational family programming is also
important to us.”
Meghan, a former star of the USA Network television show
"Suits," has no plans to return to acting under the deal.
The couple have no previous experience as producers, but
Netflix said they already have several projects in development,
including a nature documentary series and an animated series
that celebrates inspiring women. They said they plan to
highlight diversity in front of and behind the camera.
"We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their
creative home," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said
in a statement.
The Netflix deal follows a similar pact in 2018 with former
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.
The New York Times said Harry and Meghan had been speaking
with other Hollywood companies, including Walt Disney Co and
Apple Inc. Variety reported earlier this month that they had met
with Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal.
Netflix last month released “Rising Phoenix,” a documentary
about the Paralympic Games, in which Harry, who founded the
Invictus Games for wounded veterans, makes a brief appearance.
Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth, had previously teamed
up with the Apple TV+ streaming service to make a documentary
with Oprah Winfrey about mental health. The documentary, which
was in the works before the couple stepped back from their royal
duties, has yet to be aired.
In June, the couple signed with the Harry Walker Agency in
New York, which serves as an agent for lectures by clients such
as former U.S. Presidents Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as
Oprah Winfrey. Harry and Meghan are expected to speak together
and individually on issues such as racial justice, gender
equity, the environment, and mental health.
The couple recently bought a mansion in the celebrity
enclave of Montecito, north of Los Angeles, that is more
sheltered from media attention. Since arriving in California in
the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, they have undertaken
some low-profile charity work, handing out supplies to families
in need.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon in London and Jill Serjeant in
Los Angeles; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Jonathan Oatis)