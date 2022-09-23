Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
226.41 USD   -4.49%
09/23'HELLBOUND' RETURNS : Acclaimed Horror Thriller Expands Its Dystopian Universe →
PU
09/23Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'
RE
09/23Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

'Hellbound' Returns: Acclaimed Horror Thriller Expands Its Dystopian Universe →

09/23/2022 | 10:35pm EDT
Hellboundis returning for a second season! The upcoming continuation of this critically acclaimed series was revealed today at Tudum, the Netflix Global Fan event, and fans can look forward to Season 2 exploring the themes of mortality, sin, and justice with greater scale and depth.

Based on the legendary webtoon The Hellboundby Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok, Season 1 featured supernatural beings appearing out of nowhere to condemn people to hell, and a religious group named The New Truth flourishing as people searched for answers amid the chaos.

Described as "the new Squid Game" (CNN), the latest Korean blockbuster "aimed at your soul" (IndieWire), and "the show that will still be talked about a decade from now" (The Guardian), Hellboundalso topped the 2021 Golden Tomato Best Horror Series category.

Season 2 will again be directed by Yeon (the director of Train to Busanand Peninsula) and co-written by Choi (creator of celebrated webtoon Songgot). Tudum revealed a reprise of Season 1's cliffhanger ending, where protagonist Park Jung-ja, one of the first victims sent to hell, comes back via a shocking resurrection. At the event, this intriguing season finale twist was followed by the brief but spine-tingling official announcement of Season 2: "All Hell Breaks Loose Again."

The expanded dystopian universe beyond imagination will only be available on Netflix.

Production Information

Title: Hellbound S2 Based on: Webtoon The Hellbound(Yeon Sang-ho, Choi Gyu-seok) Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho Written by: Yeon Sang-ho, Choi Gyu-seok Distributed by: Netflix Produced by: Climax Studio, Wow Point Co-produced by: Midnight Studio

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 02:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
09/23Netflix says it has dismissed its lawsuit against the creators o…
RE
09/23Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09/23WHAT TO STREAM THIS WEEKEND : 'A Jazzman's Blues,' 'Tudum'
AQ
09/23'Bridgerton' spinoff introduces India Amarteifo as young Queen Charlotte
AQ
09/23Netflix Principal Accounting Officer Ken Barker Resigns
MT
09/23Wednesday Addams series coming to Netflix in November
AQ
09/23MFE teams up with French partner to bid for TV company M6-sources
RE
