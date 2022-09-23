'Hellbound' Returns: Acclaimed Horror Thriller Expands Its Dystopian Universe →

Hellboundis returning for a second season! The upcoming continuation of this critically acclaimed series was revealed today at Tudum, the Netflix Global Fan event, and fans can look forward to Season 2 exploring the themes of mortality, sin, and justice with greater scale and depth.

Based on the legendary webtoon The Hellboundby Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok, Season 1 featured supernatural beings appearing out of nowhere to condemn people to hell, and a religious group named The New Truth flourishing as people searched for answers amid the chaos.

Described as "the new Squid Game" (CNN), the latest Korean blockbuster "aimed at your soul" (IndieWire), and "the show that will still be talked about a decade from now" (The Guardian), Hellboundalso topped the 2021 Golden Tomato Best Horror Series category.

Season 2 will again be directed by Yeon (the director of Train to Busanand Peninsula) and co-written by Choi (creator of celebrated webtoon Songgot). Tudum revealed a reprise of Season 1's cliffhanger ending, where protagonist Park Jung-ja, one of the first victims sent to hell, comes back via a shocking resurrection. At the event, this intriguing season finale twist was followed by the brief but spine-tingling official announcement of Season 2: "All Hell Breaks Loose Again."

The expanded dystopian universe beyond imagination will only be available on Netflix.

Production Information

Title: Hellbound S2 Based on: Webtoon The Hellbound(Yeon Sang-ho, Choi Gyu-seok) Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho Written by: Yeon Sang-ho, Choi Gyu-seok Distributed by: Netflix Produced by: Climax Studio, Wow Point Co-produced by: Midnight Studio