STORY: Striking Hollywood actors joined film and television writers on various picket lines, Friday, for the first day of a dual strike that has forced U.S. studios to halt productions.

Academy Award winning actress Susan Sarandon joined strikers in New York City:

"So we're in an old contract for a new type of business and it's just not working for most people."

Joint action by both Hollywood writers and actors hasn't been seen in more than 60 years.

In Los Angeles, actors marched outside offices like Paramount and Netflix - calling for better pay in the streaming TV era.

Actress, Andrea Salloum:

"I actually make less money working in film than I did in the year 1990... (flash) It's really scary with the artificial intelligence and I have one thing to say: if you want this voice, you got to pay for it."

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, the star of the TV series The Nanny, raised her well-known voice, joining picketers outside Netflix:

"...We are speaking on behalf of workers all across the nation and around the world. The eyes of workers are upon us. What is decided in this strike and this negotiation is going to impact everybody. And if we don't take control of this situation from these greedy megalomaniacs, we are all going to be in threat of losing our livelihoods."

Unions nationwide have been taking harder lines in negotiations over better wages and benefits.

As for SAG-AFTRA - Hollywood's largest union, representing 160,000 film and television actors - and the Writers Guild of America... they're demanding increases in base pay and residuals. Those are fees paid from re-broadcast and streaming TV. They also want assurances that their work will not be replaced by AI.

Actor James Mathis:

"Streaming came along and the contracts have not adjusted according to the newest business models, they're operating under antiquated models that don't account for the way people consume entertainment now."

Many streaming services have yet to turn a profit after companies spent billions of dollars on programming to try to attract customers.

The WGA's work stoppage, which began in May, has rippled through California and beyond, hitting a slew of companies that rely on Hollywood productions for business.

And the economic damage is expected to spread with actors now on the picket lines.