Hollywood directors reach labor pact, writers remain on strike

June 4 (Reuters) - Hollywood's major studios reached a
tentative labor agreement with the union representing film and
television directors, likely averting a work stoppage that would
have piled pressure on media companies to settle with striking
writers.
The Directors Guild of America (DGA) will ask its 19,000
members to approve the three-year contract, which was announced
late on Saturday after three weeks of talks.
The agreement includes gains in wages and residuals plus
guardrails around the use of artificial intelligence, according
to the DGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television
Producers (AMPTP), which represents Netflix, Walt
Disney Co and other major studios.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since
May 2, shutting down several TV and film productions, and has no
new talks scheduled with the studios.
During the last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008, a studio deal
with the DGA prompted writers to head back to the bargaining
table. On Friday, WGA negotiator Chris Keyser argued that
strategy would not work this time.
"Any deal that puts this town back to work runs straight
through the WGA, and there is no way around that," Keyser said
in a video posted on YouTube.
The DGA's board will consider whether to approve the deal on
Tuesday before it goes to members for ratification. No date has
been set for the ratification vote.
If approved, the deal could offer a blueprint for the
striking writers and upcoming talks between studios and
SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors.
WGA representatives did not respond to requests for comment
on Sunday, but some writers voiced reaction on social media.
"Spartacus" creator Steven DeKnight called the DGA deal
"disappointing, but not surprising."
Writer Bill Wolkoff said he had mixed emotions. "Happy for
gains DGA members made, frustrated we were stonewalled on all
our asks. My resolve is only stronger," he wrote.
In the DGA's agreement, directors secured wage increases
starting at 5% the first year, an increase in residuals from
streaming, and a guarantee that "generative AI cannot replace
the duties performed by members."
AI has emerged as a major concern of writers and actors, who
see their jobs as especially vulnerable to the new technology.
Both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are seeking protections from AI
in their negotiations as well as increases in compensation that
they say has lagged as companies have benefited from the rise of
streaming television.
SAG-AFTRA has asked members to give its negotiators the
power to call a strike if needed, and results of that vote are
expected to be announced on Monday. Contract talks between the
actors and studios begin on Wednesday. The current labor
agreement expires on June 30.
The WGA work stoppage has disrupted production of late-night
shows and shut down high-profile projects such as Netflix's
"Stranger Things" and a "Game of Thrones" spinoff.
