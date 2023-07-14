STORY: This bookstore in Hungary was slammed with a hefty fine - over an LGBTQ graphic novel.

'Lira' is the country's second-largest bookstore.

And it's been fined nearly $36,000 dollars by the government -

on the charge of violating a contentious law that bans depicting homosexuality to minors...

...by not wrapping the book in plastic foil.

Krisztian Nyary is the creative director at Lira - and a well-known author himself.

"We were aware that a control procedure was underway and that we would get some fine but its amount really surprised us. This is the biggest fine in the history of the Hungarian book trade."

The book at the center of the controversy is 'Heartstopper' -

a popular British graphic novel that was made into a Netflix show premiering in 2022.

On the cover - an illustration of two masculine-presenting people touching hands.

The 2021 law orders all books with LGBTQ themes to be encased in 'closed wrapping' -

part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Christian-conservative agenda -

and strongly condemned by the EU.

It also tells shops to sell them separately - and at least 200 meters away from a school or church.

But Nyary says the law is vague at several points.

"This law in its current form is impossible to implement, independently of what we think of it. It works with such broad notions that, on that basis, it would affect a huge number of books, even a significant part of the reading list of classical books in the secondary schools. And the lawmakers have not responded to our questions and letters to clarify that."

This isn't the first time Hungary has fined a bookstore for violating the law either.

But the fresh fine comes just days ahead of a Pride march in Budapest on Saturday.

"We will use all legal means at our disposal, but as this is a resolution about a fine it cannot be appealed, it can only be attacked - in what way, our lawyers will assess."