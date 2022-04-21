Log in
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 11:37:14 am EDT
215.76 USD   -4.61%
10:17aNETFLIX : A One-Stop-Shop to Find All Your Favorite Categories on Netflix →
PU
10:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Mixed fortunes
09:26aArgus Adjusts Price Target on Netflix to $300 From $570, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Netflix, Inc. with Losses of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

04/21/2022 | 11:10am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Netflix disclosed on April 19, 2022, that it had lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter. The Company previously touted an increase of 2.5 million subscribers for the quarter, and analysts expected as many as 2.7 million additional subscribers. The Company also forecasted additional subscriber losses in the second quarter. Based on this news, shares of Netflix fell by more than 35% in intraday trading on April 20, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 417 M - -
Net income 2022 4 949 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 507 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 100 B 100 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-62.45%100 420
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.75%439 594
PROSUS N.V.-39.09%123 936
AIRBNB, INC.-1.17%104 271
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.80%64 924
NASPERS LIMITED-39.53%38 376