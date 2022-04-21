INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Netflix, Inc. with Losses of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Netflix disclosed on April 19, 2022, that it had lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter. The Company previously touted an increase of 2.5 million subscribers for the quarter, and analysts expected as many as 2.7 million additional subscribers. The Company also forecasted additional subscriber losses in the second quarter. Based on this news, shares of Netflix fell by more than 35% in intraday trading on April 20, 2022.

