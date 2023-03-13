Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
292.76 USD   -1.69%
12:48aIndie studio A24 emerges as big winner on Oscar night
RE
03/09Verizon Communications Says Some Clients to Get Free One-Year Netflix Subscription
MT
03/07Netflix : Danish Series The Nurse - Launches On Netflix April 27 And Reveals First Teaser →
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indie studio A24 emerges as big winner on Oscar night

03/13/2023 | 12:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Reuters) - Independent film studio A24 emerged as the big winner at Oscar night on Sunday, sweeping every major category, propelled by the quirky, reality-bending film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and the drama "The Whale."

The studio claimed a total of nine Academy Awards, with "Everything Everywhere All at Once" receiving seven Oscars, including for best picture, director, actress, original screenplay and supporting actor and actress.

"You saw our weirdness and supported us," said the movie's producer, Jonathan Wang of A24.

"The Whale" won two awards, for lead actor and best makeup and hairstyling.

Streaming service Netflix Inc garnered six Academy Awards, four of them for the German film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel "All Quiet on the Western Front," including best international feature.

Netflix also earned an Oscar for animated feature for "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," a stop-motion animation retelling of the classic story. Its documentary short film, "The Elephant Whisperers," also received an Academy Award.

Walt Disney Co had the most nominations coming into Sunday's Academy Awards, but collected just two: an Oscar for costume design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and an award for visual effects for its global blockbuster "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Disney's leading Oscar contender, "The Banshees of Inisherin," received multiple nominations, but no awards.

Paramount Pictures collected a single Oscar, for sound, for its box office smash "Top Gun: Maverick," which many in the industry credit for reviving the theatrical box office.

CNN celebrated its first Oscar win for "Navalny," a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which won best documentary feature film. It was the lone award for Warner Bros Discovery, whose "Elvis" biopic received multiple nominations.

NBCUniversal collected 15 nominations, led by Universal Picture’s "The Fabelmans," directed by Steven Spielberg, and six for "Tar" from Focus Features, but no Oscars. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski and Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX, INC. -1.69% 292.76 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.67% 93.57 Delayed Quote.7.70%
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
12:48aIndie studio A24 emerges as big winner on Oscar night
RE
03/09Verizon Communications Says Some Clients to Get Free One-Year Netflix Subscription
MT
03/07Netflix : Danish Series The Nurse - Launches On Netflix April 27 And Reveals First Teaser ..
PU
03/06Paramount Global Reportedly Mulling Sale of Majority Stake in BET
MT
03/06Paramount Global Reportedly Mulling Sale of Majority Stake in BET
MT
03/06Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change
RE
03/05South Korean romance reality shows boom, but marriage no longer the end game
RE
03/05Britain's Prince Harry invited to King Charles's coronation -spokesperson
RE
03/03German Oscar film ‘All Quiet' confronts horrors of wartime
AQ
03/02Kristen Bell to star in Netflix comedy series
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 348 M - -
Net income 2023 5 162 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
EV / Sales 2024 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 292,76 $
Average target price 357,38 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory K. Peters Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Wilmot Reed Hastings Executive Chairman
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-0.72%130 380
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.72%397 313
PROSUS N.V.1.16%89 479
AIRBNB, INC.38.36%74 686
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.80%62 528
NASPERS LIMITED7.98%34 235