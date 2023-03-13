Indie studio A24 emerges as big winner on Oscar night

LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Reuters) - Independent film
studio A24 emerged as the big winner at Oscar night on Sunday,
sweeping every major category, propelled by the quirky,
reality-bending film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and the
drama "The Whale."
The studio claimed a total of nine Academy Awards, with
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" receiving seven Oscars,
including for best picture, director, actress, original
screenplay and supporting actor and actress.
"You saw our weirdness and supported us," said the movie's
producer, Jonathan Wang of A24.
"The Whale" won two awards, for lead actor and best makeup
and hairstyling.
Streaming service Netflix Inc garnered six Academy
Awards, four of them for the German film adaptation of Erich
Maria Remarque's 1929 novel "All Quiet on the Western Front,"
including best international feature.
Netflix also earned an Oscar for animated feature for
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," a stop-motion animation
retelling of the classic story. Its documentary short film, "The
Elephant Whisperers," also received an Academy Award.
Walt Disney Co had the most nominations coming into
Sunday's Academy Awards, but collected just two: an Oscar for
costume design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and an award
for visual effects for its global blockbuster "Avatar: The Way
of Water."
Disney's leading Oscar contender, "The Banshees of
Inisherin," received multiple nominations, but no awards.
Paramount Pictures collected a single Oscar, for sound, for
its box office smash "Top Gun: Maverick," which many in the
industry credit for reviving the theatrical box office.
CNN celebrated its first Oscar win for "Navalny," a portrait
of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which won best
documentary feature film. It was the lone award for Warner Bros
Discovery, whose "Elvis" biopic received multiple nominations.
NBCUniversal collected 15 nominations, led by Universal
Picture’s "The Fabelmans," directed by Steven Spielberg, and six
for "Tar" from Focus Features, but no Oscars.
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski and Danielle Broadway; Editing
by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis)