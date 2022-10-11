Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
214.29 USD   -6.82%
05:22pKevin Spacey's lawyer challenges accuser's memory at sex abuse trial
RE
05:00pUS Stocks End Mostly Lower as IMF Cuts 2023 Global Growth Outlook
MT
04:48pUS Stocks End Mostly Lower Following IMF's Stark Global Economic Outlook, BOE Chief Bailey's Hawkish Remarks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kevin Spacey's lawyer challenges accuser's memory at sex abuse trial

10/11/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kevin Spacey civil sex abuse trial continues with testimony from accuser Anthony Rapp

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kevin Spacey's lawyer on Tuesday challenged the memory of Anthony Rapp, on the stand in U.S. court to testify in his civil lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor for making an unwanted sexual advance in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

Spacey, now 63, has denied Rapp's accusations and sexual assault allegations by others. During cross-examination on Tuesday, Spacey's lawyer Jennifer Keller questioned Rapp about his account of the encounter, which Rapp said took place in a bedroom at Spacey's Manhattan apartment during a party.

Keller said in her opening statement last week in Manhattan federal court that Spacey, then 26, lived in a studio without a separate bedroom. Rapp, who starred in the Broadway musical "Rent," said on Tuesday that he recalled there being a bedroom, but acknowledged that it was possible he was wrong.

"What you're saying is what you remember and what is true can be two completely different things," Keller said.

Keller also pressed Rapp - who was starting out his own Broadway career at the time - about scenes in the play in which he was acting where an older male character picked him up and laid down on top of him. She has implied the scene resembles what Rapp accuses Spacey of doing to him.

When Keller asked him if he had become "accustomed to the action of having a man crawl on top of you," Rapp replied, "To some degree, yes."

Spacey won Oscars for best actor in "American Beauty" and best supporting actor in "The Usual Suspects," but his career largely ended after more than 20 men accused him of sexual misconduct.

Netflix dropped him from its political drama series "House of Cards," and Christopher Plummer replaced him in the role of J. Paul Getty in "All the Money in the World" weeks before the movie's scheduled release.

Spacey faces a criminal trial in London next year after pleading not guilty to five sex offense charges over alleged assaults between 2005 and 2013.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
05:22pKevin Spacey's lawyer challenges accuser's memory at sex abuse trial
RE
05:00pUS Stocks End Mostly Lower as IMF Cuts 2023 Global Growth Outlook
MT
04:48pUS Stocks End Mostly Lower Following IMF's Stark Global Economic Outlook, BOE Chief Bai..
MT
01:14p'warrior Nun' : Ava faces new demons in Season 2 photos
AQ
01:05pEU regulators group against big tech paying for telco infrastructure
RE
12:43pS&P 500, Nasdaq fall on fears of profit hit from inflation, rate hikes
RE
12:15p'enola Holmes 2' Trailer : Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill team up
AQ
11:52aNetflix's Q3 Paid Subscriber Additions Likely to Match Analyst Consensus, Driven by 'St..
MT
09:29aCineplex Reports $23 Million September Box Office R..
MT
08:02aCineplex Brief: Reporting September 2022 Box Office Results; Co Reached A..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 651 M - -
Net income 2022 4 629 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 229,98 $
Average target price 252,75 $
Spread / Average Target 9,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-61.83%102 273
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.25%316 427
AIRBNB, INC.-33.34%70 978
PROSUS N.V.-27.73%70 568
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.34%54 507
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-7.04%29 564