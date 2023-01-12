Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-11 pm EST
327.26 USD   -0.09%
07:23aKing Charles makes first appearance since son Harry's book
RE
06:38aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Up Premarket; Coinbase Global Poised to Rise, Tesla to Decline
MT
06:30aFutures muted ahead of key inflation data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

King Charles makes first appearance since son Harry's book

01/12/2023 | 07:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's King Charles visit to Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed, in Aboyne

ABOYNE, Scotland (Reuters) - King Charles made his first public appearance on Thursday since the release of his son Prince Harry's tell-all memoir and accompanying TV interviews in which he made a series of accusations against the British royal family.

In his book "Spare", Harry divulges that he had begged his father not to marry his second wife Camilla, now the queen consort. The book also delivered numerous other revelations, including that elder brother and heir to the throne William had knocked him over during a heated argument.

He also used promotional interviews to double down on his claims that some royals, including Camilla and William, and their aides had leaked damaging stories to tabloid papers about him or his American wife Meghan in order to protect themselves or enhance their reputations.

Charles chatted with well-wishers but made no immediate comment about the recent furore when he arrived for a visit to the Aboyne Community Shed in a village in Scotland to meet representatives involved with local support groups.

The low-key trip, the monarch's first public event of the year, was in stark contrast to the recent high-profile coverage of his son's book, which came a month after the release of a six-part Netflix documentary series about him and Meghan.

Later on Thursday, William and his wife Kate, who he also criticises in his book, will make their first appearances since the memoir's release.

So far, neither Buckingham Palace nor any of the royals have commented on Harry's disclosures.

(Reporting by Russell Cheyne; writing by Michael Holden, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 590 M - -
Net income 2022 4 650 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 231 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 327,26 $
Average target price 307,47 $
Spread / Average Target -6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.10.98%145 637