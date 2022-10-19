Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
240.86 USD   -1.73%
05:04aPivotal Research Lifts Price Target on Netflix to $200 From $175 After 'Better Than Expected' Q3 Subscriber Growth; Sell Rating Kept
MT
04:56aLSE struggles as inflation accelerates in the UK
MS
03:31aFTSE 100 extends gains, UK inflation back at 40-year high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LSE struggles as inflation accelerates in the UK

10/19/2022 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UK Annual inflation passed the 10% mark again to 10.1% in September, after a slight decline in August to 9.9%. This sent the FTSE 100 down 0.6% at 9.20am, after starting the day in the green.

The rise was fueled by food prices, which have experienced their strongest surge in forty years. However, this was partially offset by a decline in fuel prices and airfares.

“While still at a historically high rate, the costs facing businesses are beginning to rise more slowly, with crude oil prices actually falling in September.” ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said.

Meanwhile, banking stocks are down, due to reports that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was preparing a windfall tax on the sector.

Investor sentiment is still supported by strong earnings on Wall Street – including Netflix - and the government's U-turn on its disastrous fiscal plan that caused turmoil on the bond markets.

 

Things to read today:

Netflix Ends Subscriber Addiction Phase on a High Note (WSJ)

UK Braces for Sudden Return of Austerity as Hunt Demands Savings (Bloomberg)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
05:04aPivotal Research Lifts Price Target on Netflix to $200 From $175 After 'Better Than Exp..
MT
04:56aLSE struggles as inflation accelerates in the UK
MS
03:31aFTSE 100 extends gains, UK inflation back at 40-year high
RE
03:09aLondon Stocks Seen Extending Gains as Mood Remains Bullish
DJ
02:02aNETFLIX COM INC : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
01:47aRenaissance Global Ties Up With Netflix to Develop New Jewelry Collection
MT
01:45aAsian shares dragged lower by China, UK inflation on radar
RE
01:03aMarketmind: Back to basics - double-digit UK inflation
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Extend Gains; EU, UK CPI in Focus
DJ
10/18News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31 656 M - -
Net income 2022 4 635 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 240,86 $
Average target price 254,33 $
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-60.02%107 112
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.31%305 295
AIRBNB, INC.-29.16%75 422
PROSUS N.V.-26.76%72 110
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-34.15%54 666
COSTAR GROUP, INC.-8.79%29 825