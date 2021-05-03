Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters

05/03/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Fans line up along a closed Hollywood Blvd. across from the TCL Chinese Theatre during the World Premiere of Marvel Studios'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services.

"See you at the movies," said a three-minute-long trailer designed to stir excitement for 10 upcoming Marvel films including "Black Widow," "Eternals" and a "Black Panther" sequel.

The video also showed footage from inside a theater of fans reacting to the decisive battle scene in "Avengers: Endgame" in April 2019.

The future of movie theaters is uncertain after extended closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independent operators and large chains including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc hope that blockbusters from Marvel and others will help lure audiences back.

At the same time, Disney and other media companies are investing billions to compete with Netflix Inc and provide consumers with plenty of options to stream at home.

Disney is offering "Black Widow" for a $30 charge through the Disney+ streaming services on the same day it debuts in theaters in July.

No similar plans have been announced for any of the nine other upcoming films that Marvel previewed on Monday. The movies are scheduled for release over the next two years.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 732 M - -
Net income 2021 4 837 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 722 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 226 B 226 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,92x
EV / Sales 2022 6,88x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 592,59 $
Last Close Price 513,47 $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-5.04%227 674
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.73%763 088
PROSUS N.V.2.12%175 041
AIRBNB, INC.17.65%105 051
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.39%101 922
NASPERS LIMITED9.64%95 031
