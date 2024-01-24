Netflix, Inc. specializes in on-line broadcasting services for films and television series provided continuously by subscription. Members pay a monthly fee for access to unlimited on-demand content on their computers (PC and MAC), portable telephones, televisions, or other devices (Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, Blu-Ray, etc.) connected to the Internet. The group is also involved in DVD and Blu-ray leasing by mail. Net sales break down by type of revenue as follows: - streaming subscriptions revenues (99.5%); - DVD subscriptions revenues (0.5%). At the end of 2022, Netflix, Inc. had 230.7 million subscribers. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (31%), Latin America (12.9%) and Asia/Pacific (11.3%).

Sector Internet Services