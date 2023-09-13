NETFLIX INC CFO SAYS IT'S HARD TO SEE RETURN ON BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT IN LIVE SPORTS
September 13, 2023 at 11:58 am EDT
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX 12:20:19 2023-09-13 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|415.76 USD
|-4.35%
|-5.56%
|+42.77%
|06:01pm
|06:01pm
NETFLIX INC CFO SAYS IT'S HARD TO SEE RETURN ON BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT IN LIVE SPORTS
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|421.38 USD
|-3.06%
|-4.11%
|194 B $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+44.95%
|194 B $
|-0.43%
|126 B $
|+93.65%
|97 926 M $
|+69.51%
|94 117 M $
|+5.63%
|33 386 M $
|+67.33%
|32 593 M $
|+15.56%
|32 192 M $
|+93.17%
|30 107 M $
|+10.79%
|18 673 M $
|-8.85%
|15 963 M $