NETFLIX : RAMPING UP INVESTMENT IN TURKEY WITH 10 NEW EXHILARATING PROJECTS

Entertainment 20 October 2020 Global Turkey Download all assets in thislink Istanbul, October 20th, 2020 - Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, continues its investment in Turkey's rich and diverse storytelling. During the content presentation held today where the upcoming slate was presented, the Netflix Turkey team also announced select, yet increasing new projects, both series and films, that will be produced in Turkey and available in 190 countries. Pelin Distas, Netflix's Director of Original Content for Turkey said, 'We believe that Turkey is one of the major creative centers for great storytelling that resonates around the world. Therefore, ramping up our investment with our new originals makes us extremely excited. We're proud to continue creating global opportunities for the talented artists of this great country and sharing their authentic stories with our members in Turkey and around the world.' 'We are thrilled to expand our cooperation with Turkey's talented storytellers. With an ever-growing slate of original movies and licensed content across a rich variety of genres, we want to give our members more moments to share the joy that comes from being immersed in great stories. We hope that the new projects we announced today offer a glimpse of our love and passion for content made in Turkey' said Nuha Eltayeb, Director of Content Acquisitions for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey at Netflix. These are the novelties / assets shared: First look images from Fatma[******************series**********************]** -** Fatma, an ordinary cleaning lady, commits an unexpected murder while searching for her missing husband, Zafer. She becomes an invisible killer; no one takes her to be more than an unexceptional 'cleaner.' Screenplay by a new, up and coming talent Ozgur Onurme who also shares the director seat with Ozer Feyzioglu, the show is produced by Basak Abacigil Sozeri. Starring Burcu Biricik with Ugur Yucel, Mehmet Yilmaz Ak, Hazal Turesan, Olgun Toker, Gulcin Kultur Sahin, Deniz Hamzaoglu and Cagdas Onur Ozturk Fatma is set to be launched in 2021. First look images available here. In-depth look into 50m2[******************series**********************]** - Netflix is launching additional images for the highly anticipated series 50m2, produced by BKM, renowned name Burak Aksak who is also directing the series together with Selcuk Aydemir, starring Engin Ozturk. The show will launch on January 27, 2021 globally on Netflix**. New images available here. Getting a second chance is easy, but making use of it is more difficult than one thinks. Gölge is doing the dirty work of Servet Nadir, whom he is raised by. He, who does not remember anything about his childhood, pursues the photograph that ties him to his past. Gölge, escaping with the secrets of Servet Nadir, takes refuge in a 50 square meter tailor shop in a neighbourhood named Güzelce. The inhabitants of the neighbourhood believe that he is Adem, son of Adil, the tailor who has just recently died. No matter how challenging the neighborhood is, Gölge will change the neighborhood and the neighborhood will change Gölge. Struggle Alley[******************film**********************]** - Starring Cagatay Ulusoy, together with Emir Ali Dogrul, the film is directed by the talented Can Ulkay and produced by OGM Pictures. The script is brought to life by Ercan Mehmet Erdem.** An impoverished, old neighbourhood in Istanbul, brutally shaped by emigration… Mehmet is a cherished fellow who runs the solid waste warehouse in the neighbourhood; he helps everyone in need - especially homeless children and teenagers since he was one too. Mehmet's biggest supporter is Tahsin who has been helping him and those in need for a very long time. One day Mehmet meets an 8 year-old boy who suddenly appears in his best mate Gonzales' waste sack. Mehmet suddenly has the urge to reunite the boy with his parents however he doesn't realize he becomes attached to this 8 year old child. Struggle Alley, will launch globally on March 15, 2021, only on Netflix. Select images available here. Leyla Everlasting[******************film**********************]** - A new original film from Ezel Akay.... Starring Haluk Bilginer, Demet Akbag, Elcin Sangu, FFiratırat Tanis and Alican Yucesoy.** One marriage, two loves, three troubles, nine lives Leyla...Adem (Haluk Bilginer), decided to end his 20 years marriage with Leyla (Demet Akbag) for his gorgeous mistress Nergis (Elcin Sangu). But it seems that it is nearly impossible to get rid of Leyla naturally. And if he doesn't find a solution, his forbidden lover Nergis will slip through his fingers very soon. Beside his love life, Adem has to deal with Mr. Mahdum (Firat Tanis) who is after Adam's antique handwritten manuscript and his jealous lawyer Greed (Alican Yucesoy). Leyla Everlasting will be available on December 4, 2020 only on Netflix. Keyart available here. Azizler[******************film**********************] -** A brand new feature- film by Taylan Brothers.** Azizler depicts the story of Aziz, going through an existential crisis after longing his youth, he is not happy with his work nor his private life which is also hijacked by his sister and her family who have been living with him for some time now. His relationship with his girlfriend after 4 years is also not in the best place and he feels the desire to end that too! He wants his long-gone freedom back and when he least expects it he will soon come across a chance to rescue himself from the blackhole he's trapped in. However he realizes this turns him into a pathological liar to a point there's no turning back. Written by Berkun Oya, Aziz is brought to life by the ever so talented Engin Gunaydın accompanied by renown talent Haluk Bilginer, Binnur Kaya, Oner Erkan, Fatih Artman and Irem Sak. Azizler will launch on January 8th only on Netflix. First look images available here. Furthermore, Netflix continues its investment in producing Turkish content and has announced new original projects that will start production shortly: Untitled submarine story[******************series**********************]** - Starring Kivanc Tatlitug and directed by Tolga Karacelik, this fast-paced action adventure story is brought to life by Atasay Koc, Cansu Coban and Sami Berat Marcali and Jason George** as the lead writer. A free-spirited dive instructor and marine biologist Arman is set to join in a research mission aboard a submarine. However, when the world is threatened by an unknown natural catastrophe Arman and his science crew need to get onboard a military sub to survive. As Arman and his crew try to figure out what's happening to the world he also questions what the true mission of this submarine is. In the end will he be able to save himself, his crew and so much more than he can imagine? The eight episode show is produced by OGM Pictures. The Uysals[******************series**********************]** -** Architect Oktay Uysal starts living a double life as a punk, as a secret from his family. Simultaneously, his wife and kids as well as his dad also lead with their own double lives. The Uysals have a house full of lies while Oktay needs to build an Occupation House. Is it possible to be your real self with your family, or does everyone need a second life? Produced by Ay Yapım, written by Hakan Gunday,The Uysals will be directed by Onur Saylak. Midnight at the Pera Palace [** ** ** ** *** * ** ** ** series* *** ** ** * *** * ** ** **** * ]** - Created and produced by Karga Seven Pictures , a Red Arrow Studios company, written by Elif Usman and directed by Karga's Emre Sahin**, 'Midnight at the Pera Palace' is adapted from the award-winning non-fiction book of the same name written by Charles King. The 8-episode series depicts a young journalist, Esra's encounter with the legendary Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul. When Esra is assigned to write a piece about the hotel, she accidentally discovers that one of the historic rooms is a portal to the year 1919. Thrust into the past, she lands in the middle of a political conspiracy against the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Together with Ahmet, the quirky hotel manager, Esra must protect the course of history and the future of Turkey. But Istanbul in 1919 is a dangerous place, and when Esra meets Halit, the handsome and mysterious owner of Istanbul's wildest club, she realizes that in the Istanbul of 1919, nothing is as it seems and no one is who they say they are.

As the Crow Flies[******************series**********************]** - From the beloved writer, Meric Acemi who also has her name pinned to one of Netflix favourites Love 101... A new story about the clash between Gen X who still stands in decision-making positions in corporate life and the Gen Z who is strongly rising up. The 8-episode series will be produced by Ay Yapım**. While Gen X tries to keep up with adapting to the new world, social media, new ways of business, they still are not aware of the bigger picture. The gap and the differences between both generations are undeniably strong. In this backdrop, we'll follow Asli's story who tries to fly as the crow instead of relying on the merit of hard-work to be able to climb the stairs. The series will question whether Asli can win or lose with the methods of the new world, in order to reach the summit and be the most reputable person on the table. Working Title: Club[******************series**********************]** - Produced by Saner Ayar and Ayse Durmaz by O3 Medya we see Zeynep Gunay Tan and Seren Yuce as the directors of the show. The strong writer's room is led by Necati Sahin who is also accompanied by talented names like Aysin Akbulut, Serkan Yoruk, Bengu Ucuncu and Rana Denizer.** Starring Gokce Bahadir, Baris Arduc and Salih Bademci, the series tells the story of Matilda who is a seamstress working at the most revolutionary nightclub in 1955 Istanbul, and the mother of Rasel who was unaware of her mother's existence up until the day Matilda was pardoned and released from prison. Matilda tries to manage the super-egoes of club manager Orhan, her boss Celebi and visionary artist Selim meanwhile trying to mend the relationship with her daughter who is about to fall for the notorious casanova Fistik Ismet. A heaven for the customer, a hell hole for the workers, the club will transform into another life with Matilda's arrival. It will become a home for those who live another character within their lives, maybe the best family is the one that's formed by the ones who have never had it! Ersan Kuneri[******************series**********************]****************- Created and directed by** Cem Yilmaz**, we will also see him as the lead actor in this 8 episode sitcom series produced by Cmylmz Fikirsanat. Ersan Kuneri was the centerpiece of the erotic film industry in the 70's. With this confidence he decides to encounter other movie genres with his entourage Alev, Altin Oran, Miki Muammer, Seyyal, Kaya Akin (a.k.a Ibrahim Tumtum) Firdevs and Payro Kemal. Will Ersan be able to slay his fans with a splash of Iranian cinema, perhaps an Italian romantic comedy, who knows a teen horror drama, a hint of social media themed film, maybe a wink at Hong Kong or a horse chasing scene from a medieval revenge film. We'll see how Ersan tries to conquer every part of the cinema world, from 1976 and onwards! Have You Ever Seen Butterflies?[******************film**********************]** -** The modern adaptation of the award-winning play from 1999, after 18 years we see this great play turned into a much-anticipated feature film. This is the story of Gulseren who was born in Istanbul in 1948 with a meticulous intelligence. Set in the backdrop of the up and down changes of the society she lives in, the film follows the genius Gülseren as she and her family try to keep up with an ever-changing environment and their struggles amongst the journey. A feature-film from one of the most critically acclaimed name Yilmaz Erdogan as the writer and Patron character. The film will be directed by Andac Haznedaroğlu and features names like Ecem Erkek, Engin Alkan, Devrim Yakut, Merve Dizdar, Ushan Cakir and Bulent Colak. Summer '96[******************film**********************]** - Who wouldn't miss a coming of age summer romance? Set to launch on Netflix in July 2021, by the beloved Ozan Aciktan, the film is produced by OGM Pictures**. The story takes place in the summer of 1996 in Southern Turkey. We follow the story of a group of teenagers who are getting acquainted with love and life accompanied by sun, wind, rocky cliffs, endless waves and hearts that will eventually taste sadness. Deniz visits his parent's summer house every year, but this year is different, he has turned 16 and he is feeling new sensations and wants to experience more in terms of love. He believes himself to be mature enough to have his first sexual experience with his childhood crush Asli. As Deniz tries to get closer to Asli, he sees that hot shot of the summer from the same neighbourhood, Burak, the sporty and extremely handsome young man is all into Asli. As we see love blossom amongst each character, the viewer will also experience the first heartbreak and teenage awakening. The film stars Ece Cesmioglu, Fatih Sahin, Halit Ozgur Sari, Aslihan Malbora, Sureyya Guzel, and Kubilay Tuncer. Love Me So Much[******************film**********************] -** By the director of the globally hit feature film Miracle in Cell #7, this is the upcoming debut from Mehmet Ada Oztekin. Starring Sarp Akkaya and Songul Oden on the front line, talented names like Fusun Demirel, Ercan Kesal, Aleyna Ozgecen, Guner Ozkul and Ushan Cakir.** One one hand Sedat who works as the correction officer at Konya prison and Musa who is one of the inmates under Sedat's surveillance. Assigned with a mission, Sedat embarks on a journey with Musa, releasing him from prison for one day to take him to his hometown allowing him to see his family after 14 years. A mother with Alzheimer's disease, an ex-wife and a daughter, Musa decides to dedicate his only day to his daughter who is now treating him as a total stranger. Against all odds they have a very memorable day, however Musa isn't fully relieved, he knows something is wrong, on the night of the same day his mother cries out all the hidden secrets from Musa, stabbing him in the heart by revealing Yonca is not his actual daughter. She was killed and now Musa is left with the unbearable pain but he knows he needs to find out how she was murdered. Attachments Original document

