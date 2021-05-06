NETFLIX : PRESENTS LOVING ADULTS - A DANISH FEATURE FILM STARRING DAR SALIM AND SONJA RICHTER→

Download images here

Photo credit: Andreas Bastiansen

May 06, 2021 - Today Netflix announced Loving Adults , the first Danish language Netflix film starring award nominated Dar Salim (Black Crab, Borgen, Game of Thrones) and Sonja Ricther (Open Hearts, The Bridge, Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes). The thriller will be directed by the acclaimed director Barbara Rothenborg (White Sand, One-two-three now!, Sjit Happens) and produced by Marcella Dichmann for SF Studios, the production company behind Netflix original series Snabba Cash and Netflix first Swedish feature film Red Dot. Loving Adults is based on the novel Kærlighed for voksne by Anna Ekberg, which has been sold to 9 countries, including France, Italy and Spain.

Loving Adults is a thriller filled with twists and turns, and where nothing is what it seems to be. It appears that Christian (Dar Salim) and Leonora (Sonja Richter) have it all. They are living the perfect life with their son, who's just been declared healthy after a long-term severe illness. Their future finally seems bright, but at a party at Christian's entrepreneur company, Leonora sees her husband with a younger woman, the architect Xenia (Sus Wilkins). Leonora realises that Christian might leave her. How could he? How could he leave the woman who has sacrificed her career? The woman who has sacrificed everything to take care of their son and their family? On the spot Leonora makes a decision: She refuses to be the woman who got left behind - by all means necessary.

Barbara Rothenborg, director, says: 'To me, Loving Adults is a dark and twisted, thrilling yet sexy film about what terrible things we men and women can end up doing to each other, if pushed too far... It's about the very thin line between love and hate - and how jealousy and bitterness can bring out the worst in all of us. A subject matter I've always found extremely fascinating, and with my sensibility and visual style, and my general love for the genre, together with this amazing cast I cannot wait to bring this chilling story to life.'

Additional cast includes Sus Wilkins (Perfect Places, Below the Surface), Mikael Birkkjær (Borgen, The Killing), Lars Ranthe (Another Round, The Chestnut Man), Morten Burian (Speak No Evil, Ride Upon the Storm, Follow The Money), Benjamin Kitter (A Fortunate Man), Karoline Hamm (Equinox) and Natalï Vallespir Sand (The Protectors).

Lina Brouneus, director co-production & acquisition EMEA at Netflix: 'We are thrilled to expand our growing Nordic film slate together with our longtime partners at SF Studios. With an unpredictable and fascinating story about love, jealousy and sacrifice and a team of some of Denmark's most prominent talents led by Barbara Rothenborg and her unique visual style, we're confident that our members will be gripped by our first Danish language feature film.'

Marcella Dichmann, producer: 'There are a lot of reasons why I am super excited to do this project. First off, I simply love the script for Loving Adults. Secondly, it feels amazing to produce the first Danish language feature film for our long term partners at Netflix.'

Loving Adults recently started production and will release globally on Netflix in 2022. The film will also broadcasted on TV 2 in Denmark at a later point.

Creative team:

Based on: Kærlighed for voksne by Anna Ekberg

Director: Barbara Rothenborg

Scriptwriters: Jacob Weinreich and Anders Rønnow Klarlund

Director of Photography: Philippe Kress

Production designer: Mette Rio

Producer: Marcella Dichmann

