Netflix : A FIRST LOOK OF BILL SKARSGÅRD AS CLARK OLOFSSON – DIRECTED BY JONAS ÅKERLUND →

FEB 4, 2022 - Today, Netflix released the first teaser for Clark, a Swedish series directed by Jonas Åkerlund and starring Bill Skarsgård as Clark Olofsson - the notorious Swedish bank robber, and the man who gave rise to the expression "The Stockholm syndrome".

Watch the teaser here.

Jonas Åkerlund, director and writer: "Swedish rockstar criminal Clark Olofsson is famous all over the world for a reason. He is a master manipulator, a black belt seducer, a media blitz with a psychotic mind and everything in between. With wit to match his skills with manipulation, this series will take the viewer on a journey back to the swinging 60s and 70s and onward into the darkness of the late 70s and 80s. It's the Clark Olofsson story we have not seen before. All told by the Stockholm syndrome man himself - the puzzling man behind all the crimes."

About Clark

The fictional drama series Clark follows the man behind the expression "The Stockholm syndrome" on his life journey as he fooled all of Sweden to fall in love with him, despite several counts of drug trafficking, attempted murder, assault, theft and dozens of bank robberies. Based on the truths and lies revealed in Clark Olofsson's autobiography and directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the series provides a fictional take on one of the most controversial personalities in contemporary Swedish history.

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Adam Lundgren, Sandra Ilar, Vilhelm Blomgren, Peter Viitanen, Hanna Björn, Isabelle Grill, Alida Morberg, Björn Gustafsson, Malin Levanon, Sofie Hoflack, Alicia Agneson, Robin Nazari, Linus Wahlgren, Claes Malmberg, Alexander Karim, Christoffer Nordenrot, Daniel Hallberg, Rachel Mohlin, Henrik Lundström, Arja Saijonmaa, Emil Algpeus, Hans Erik Dyvik Husby, Agnes Lindström Bolmgren, Babben Larsson, Peter Järn, Henrik Hjelt, Kristian Luuk, David Batra, Peter Apelgren, Staffan Kihlbom Thor, Rikard Ulvshammar, Freja Beha Erichsen, Amalie Bruun, Wilson Gonzalez, Lukas Wetterberg and Kolbjörn Skarsgård.

Director: Jonas Åkerlund

Screenwriters: Jonas Åkerlund, Fredrik Agetoft, Peter Arrhenius

Producers: Börje Hansson and Julia Stannard

Line producer: Birna Paulina Einarsdottir

Music: Mikael Åkerfeldt

Executive producers: Hans Engholm, Jonas Åkerlund and Bill Skarsgård

Production company: Scandinavian Content Group

Based on: Clark Olofsson's autobiography "Vafan var det som hände"