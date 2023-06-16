Advanced search
Netflix : Acquires Documentary Short Film ‘The Dads' with Dwyane Wade as an Executive Producer →

06/16/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
  • Documentary Short Title: The Dads

  • Director: Luchina Fisher

  • Producer: Luchina Fisher for A Little Light Productions

  • Executive Producers: Dwyane Wade and Jon Marcus for 59th and Prairie Entertainment

  • Production Companies: Little Light Productions in association with 59th and Prairie Entertainment and This Little Company

  • Participants: Stephen Chukumba, Frank Gonzales, Jose Trujillo, Peter Betz, Wayne Maines, Dennis Shepard

  • Logline: When five fathers of trans children join Dennis Shepard, the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard, for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma, they find common purpose across races, generations and experiences. As the men cast their rods into the river, they discuss what has brought them together: the love for their children. The Dadsis a quiet meditation on fatherhood, brotherhood and manhood.

  • Quote from Director and Producer Luchina Fisher:

    • "I am so thrilled to partner with Netflix to get The Dads out to the world. I can't think of a more critical moment for this film to reach people across the globe at a time of intense anti-trans rhetoric and legislation. The film is a love letter from these fathers to their trans and LGBTQ children. Yes, they talk about their fears and concerns for their children's safety. Yes, they share their most vulnerable moments of confusion and doubt while raising their children. But, they also laugh and experience the joy of being together on this journey while inviting others to join them. It was a profound honor to capture these fathers finding a new brotherhood across racial, geographical and generational lines through the love of their children. And I am delighted to have Dwyane Wade, an outspoken and loving ally of his daughter and the trans and LGBTQ community, join me in bringing greater visibility to the film and the important conversations it is already sparking."

  • Quote from Executive Producer Dwyane Wade:

    • "I am incredibly proud to be joining Luchina Fisher and the entire team on this journey to bring awareness to a cause that is so close to my heart. The Dads shows us the power of fathers loving and supporting their LGBTQ children, breaking through the barriers of prejudice, embracing diversity, and coming together to have these important conversations. I look forward to providing an additional voice to amplify this important conversation so that all kids have unconditional love and acceptance for who they truly are."

  • Headshots and credits can be found here: Dwyane Wadeand Luchina Fisher

Attachments

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 17:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
