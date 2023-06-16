Netflix : Acquires Documentary Short Film ‘The Dads' with Dwyane Wade as an Executive Producer →

"I am so thrilled to partner with Netflix to get The Dads out to the world. I can't think of a more critical moment for this film to reach people across the globe at a time of intense anti-trans rhetoric and legislation. The film is a love letter from these fathers to their trans and LGBTQ children. Yes, they talk about their fears and concerns for their children's safety. Yes, they share their most vulnerable moments of confusion and doubt while raising their children. But, they also laugh and experience the joy of being together on this journey while inviting others to join them. It was a profound honor to capture these fathers finding a new brotherhood across racial, geographical and generational lines through the love of their children. And I am delighted to have Dwyane Wade, an outspoken and loving ally of his daughter and the trans and LGBTQ community, join me in bringing greater visibility to the film and the important conversations it is already sparking."