Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : All Set To Welcome A New Superhero, Minnal Murali This Christmas Eve →

09/23/2021 | 01:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas, will premiere worldwide on December 24, 2021 only on Netflix

Link to Asset

Film Stills: Clean / Branded

Mumbai, September 23, 2021: Celebrate Christmas eve with Netflix's upcoming film, Minnal Murali. Set in the '90s, Minnal Murali, is the origin story of Jaison, an ordinary man-turned-superhero (Murali), who is struck by a bolt of lightning which bestows him with special powers. Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul), this action film is directed by Basil Joseph, starring Malayalam icon Tovino Thomas as the unexpected superhero Minnal Murali along with Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The film will premiere in Malayalam with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Watch Minnal Murali as he embarks on the journey of good over evil on December 24, 2021, exclusively on Netflix.

Director

Basil Joseph

Actors

Tovino Thomas

Guru Somasundaram

Harisree Ashokan

Aju Varghese

Writer, Screenplay, Dialogue

Arun A.R, Justin Matthews

Lyrics

Manu Manjith

Music

Shaan Rahman, Sushin Shyam

About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 209 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.For the latest news, updates and entertainment from Netflix India, follow us on IG @Netflix_IN, TW @NetflixIndia, TW South @Netflix_INSouth and FB @NetflixIndia

About Weekend Blockbusters: Weekend Blockbusters debuted in 2014 by co-producing Bangalore Days, the first Malayalam movie that had a successful theatrical run in major metros outside Kerala, was one of the highest grossers in Malayalam cinema and is still revered as a cult movie across south India. The second production was the festival favourite and award winning Kaadu Pookkunna Neram which was directed by Dr Biju in 2016. The next film was the commercially successful Mohanlal starrer domestic drama Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, directed by Jibu Jacob in 2017, followed by a comedy road movie Padayottam, starring Biju Menon in 2018. Minnal Murali is Weekend Blockbusters most ambitious project to date, to be released in major languages in India in 2021 and will be followed by Bismi Special, starring Nivin Pauly.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 05:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
01:42aNETFLIX : All Set To Welcome A New Superhero, Minnal Murali This Christmas Eve →
PU
09/22NETFLIX : Beloved Best-Selling, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Novel "All The Light We Cannot See"..
PU
09/22Communications Services Shares End Nearly Flat -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09/22NETFLIX : Melissa McCarthy Reveals Why Now Is the Right Time for 'The Starling' →
PU
09/22NETFLIX : 'Adventure Beast' trailer shows zoologist explore animal kingdom
AQ
09/22NETFLIX : acquires Roald Dahl Story Company, rights to catalog
AQ
09/22NETFLIX : Stifel Adjusts Netflix PT to $650 from $580; Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/22NETFLIX : Buys Roald Dahl Story Company
MT
09/22NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Rise as Evergrande Contagion Fears Ease, F..
DJ
09/22NETFLIX : Matilda, Willy Wonka join Netflix catalog as it buys Roald Dahl's works
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 665 M - -
Net income 2021 4 760 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 261 B 261 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,15x
EV / Sales 2022 7,99x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 590,65 $
Average target price 596,06 $
Spread / Average Target 0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.9.23%261 419
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.21%550 436
PROSUS N.V.-21.59%254 582
AIRBNB, INC.15.78%104 865
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.02%83 590
DOORDASH, INC.52.48%74 806