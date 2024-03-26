Design blockbuster games and slash your way through the underworld with two newNetflix gamesthis month. Supergiant's Hadesand Greenheart Games' Game Dev Tycoon NETFLIXare now available exclusively for Netflix members. These games and more than 90 others are included with all Netflix memberships without ads or in-app purchases.

Hades

Slash your way through an ever-changing Underworld to ditch the afterlife in this dungeon crawler, with the Greek gods rooting you on. And when you die trying? Try again. As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you'll fight through a dungeon maze full of deadly hazards - and confront your daddy issues - to reach your destiny in this action-packed roguelike RPG inspired by Greek mythology. This award-winning adventure weaves together heart-pounding combat with richly intricate storytelling and artwork.

Assetshere

Game Dev Tycoon NETFLIX

Design blockbuster games, build your studio from the ground up and become part of retro video game history in this super-satisfying business manager simulation. New features exclusive to this Netflix edition let you develop games based on movies and leverage live streaming to grow your fanbase. To succeed as the founder of a game development empire in this creative sim, you'll need to experiment, make smart decisions, and use your time wisely. Upgrade your skills as a developer with each release and win fans around the world to progress toward the dream of becoming a true tycoon. The Netflix Edition is an expansion, adding to the original with: the ability to make games based on popular films & TV series, story events loosely based on real events that happened during the development of these. Licenses, and new marketing opportunities to extend the lifespan of game titles beyond launch in the form of streamers.

AssetsHere