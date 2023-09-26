Netflix has something for everyone this month, with four new games available exclusively for Netflix members.Netflix Stories: Love is Blindfrom Boss Fight, a Netflix Game Studio, is now available. This game will be part of theNetflix Storiesapp - a collection of interactive narrative games - that will immerse players in an ever-growing catalog of stories from fan-favorite Netflix series and films. The hit puzzle gameStorytellerfrom Annapurna Interactive and Daniel Benmergui, is also available today for the first time on mobile. These titles join two other games that launched earlier this month, includingGhost Detectiveby Wooga andVikings Valhallaby Tilting Point and Emerald City Games. These games and more than 70 others are included with all Netflix memberships without ads or in-app purchases.

Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind

You're the main character in an interactive story game based on Netflix's hit shows and films. Romance, drama, intrigue - which fate will you choose? Netflix Stories puts you in the center of the action, where you can interact with characters from your favorite shows and movies and influence the outcome. You're the newest contestant onLove Is Blind, LA Edition. Step inside the dating pods in pursuit of true love and self-discovery. Is love really blind? It's up to you. Available exclusively for Netflix members.

Storyteller

Once upon a time - wait, what comes next again? Drag and drop fairy-tale characters onto the page to build surprising stories in this award-winning puzzle game. An enchanted book of stories lays blank before you. Only the greatest storytellers can fill it with tales of romance, magic, adventure, and intrigue. Assemble each interactive comic from a library of animated settings and characters that react in real-time to their choices. Work your way through each genre to earn the coveted storyteller's crown! Available exclusively for Netflix members.

Vikings: Valhalla

Ready to immerse yourself in the world ofVikings: Valhalla? Earn your place among the gods in this strategy game based on the hit series. Build settlements, recruit and lead warbands, and become legends. Defend your settlement from enemy attacks and take part in campaign battles to progress through a story inspired by the Netflix original series! Available exclusively for Netflix members.

Ghost Detective

You're a detective who's been killed on the job. Now as a ghost, your mission is clear: Find hidden objects and solve puzzles to catch your own murderer. Experience a new hidden object murder mystery crime game set in haunted New Orleans - where life's never boring and dying can get downright complicated. As a ghost detective, it's up to you to conduct a crime investigation by collecting important clues, looking for hidden objects, and solving puzzles. Team up with valuable allies - both living and dead - to solve the mystery of who murdered you... and why. Available exclusively for Netflix members.

