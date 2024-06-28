In March of this year, during Series Mania, Larry Tanz (VP of Content for EMEA) announced that Famke Janssen would lead in Amsterdam Empire in the role of Betty, the wronged wife of Jack van Doorn. Today, Netflix announces the rest of the ensemble joining Famke Janssen. The cast will include Jacob Derwig (Jack van Doorn), Elise Schaap (Marjolein Hofman), Jade Olieberg (Katja van Doorn), Jesse Mensah (Patrick van Doorn) and Yannick van de Velde (Erik Ketels).

"I'm thrilled to share that I'll be taking on the role of Jack, the wealthy and infamous founder of the Jackal," Jacob Derwig expresses. "I'm keen to embody this role and work alongside Famke Janssen, Elise Schaap and the rest of the creative team. Although we've only just begun production, it's already been an incredible experience."

Elise Schaap: "I've had the privilege of working with Nico Moolenaar, Bart Uytdenhouwen & Piet Matthys for many years while portraying Danielle in Ferry and Undercover. When I first read the scripts, I was immediately drawn to the new world that Nico and the team had crafted. I am incredibly excited to take on the role of Marjolein - Jack's new love interest - and collaborate with this talented group of individuals".

The cast also includes Romana Vrede, Victor Löw, Raymond Thiry and Chris Nietvelt. The seven-part series is written and created by Nico Moolenaar, Piet Matthys, and Bart Uytdenhouwen, the creative minds behind popular hits Undercover & Ferry. Amsterdam Empirewill be directed by Jonas Govaerts and produced by Amsterdam-based Pupkin. Famke Janssen and Nico Moolenaar will also serve as executive producers.

About Amsterdam Empire Jack van Doorn, the rich and notorious founder of the coffee shop empire Jackal, has had to fight his entire career against criminals, competitors, and absurd Dutch laws to become the biggest of them all. When his affair with a well-known journalist comes to light, it turns out that his most dangerous enemy has been living under his roof all this time: his betrayed wife, Betty (Famke Janssen), an ex-pop diva who knows all his weak spots and secrets and will not rest until she has taken everything from him.

Amsterdam Empire is an extravagant crime drama full of glamour and grime at the heart of the Amsterdam cannabis scene.

Created by: Nico Moolenaar, Bart Uytdenhouwen & Piet Matthys Directed by: Jonas Govaerts & Max Porcelijn Executive Producers: Famke Janssen & Nico Moolenaar Produced by: Pupkin, Sander van Meurs Co-produced by: A Team Productions Cast:Famke Janssen, Jacob Derwig, Elise Schaap, Jade Olieberg, Jesse Mensah, Yannick van de Velde, Romana Vrede, Victor Löw, Raymond Thiry and Chris Nietvelt

The series is slated for release in 2025.