Netflix Announces Limited Drama Series, 'Griselda,' Starring and Executive Produced by Sofia Vergara  →

FROM EXECUTIVE PRODUCER ERIC NEWMAN, SHOWRUNNER INGRID ESCAJEDA AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER DOUG MIRO

ALL EPISODES TO BE DIRECTED BY ANDRÉS BAIZ

Netflix today announced the new limited drama series, Griselda, executive produced by and starring Sofia Vergara in the titular role. The project is the latest from Writer/Executive Producer Eric Newman under his overall deal with Netflix. Ingrid Escajeda is Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer. Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz, Carlo Bernard also Executive Produce.

SOFIA VERGARA: "Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about. We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen."

ERIC NEWMAN: "Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences."

PETER FRIEDLANDER, VICE PRESIDENT, UCAN SCRIPTED SERIES, NETFLIX: "Eric Newman has deftly brought to life among the most dynamic characters and stories on screen today. We're excited to continue on this creative path with him and for this collaboration with Sofia Vergara -- a force in entertainment and a world-beloved talent. With an incredible team at the helm -- we can't wait for the world to see how Ingrid Escajeda, Doug Miro, and Andrés Baiz take on the twists and turns of Griselda Blanco's epic story."

Vergara and Executive Producer, Luis Balaguer, had been developing the project for eight years at Latin World Entertainment before bringing it to Netflix.

Vergara is joined by fellow Colombian native Andrés Baiz who will direct all episodes of the limited drama and also serves as Executive Producer.

Format: Limited Series;(6) 50-minute episodes

Logline: Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco's lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the "Black Widow".

Showrunner/Writer/Executive Producer: Ingrid Escajeda (Justified, Empire) who co-wrote the first episode with Doug Miro.

Executive Producers: Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment, and Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard - the creative team behind Narcos

Director: Andrés Baiz will direct all six episodes

About Eric Newman: Newman is currently under an overall deal with Netflix on both the feature and the television side. Newman is responsible for the immensely successful Narcos franchise, which he originated and brought to Netflix in 2014. He has segued from showrunning Narcos to overseeing an expanding Netflix slate. On the TV side, he is EP on Narcos: Mexico, which premieres its third and final season on November 5 as well as on his upcoming limited series True Story starring and executive produced by Kevin Hart premieres November 24 on Netflix. He is also working on the anticipated opioid TV drama Painkiller, as well as The Watcher with Ryan Murphy, currently filming in New York. On the feature side, Newman is in production on his third Netflix film, Escape From Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, directed by Joseph Kosinski, and in pre-production on Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, and a sequel to the 2017 Netflix hit Bright, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. Also in the works for Netflix is The Upper World starring Daniel Kaluuya.

About Sofia Vergara: Sofia Vergara is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG-nominated actress who is best known for playing 'Gloria Delgado-Pritchett' in the five-time Emmy Award-winning comedy, Modern Family. She recently wrapped her second season as a judge on NBC's hit summer series, America's Got Talent. Vergara's film credits include Bottom of the 9th opposite Joe Manganiello, New Year's Eve, Four Brothers, Chef, Big Trouble and Hot Pursuit, on which Vergara also served as a producer. In addition to her acting career, Vergara is well-known as a successful entrepreneur and global businesswoman who has cultivated a strong lifestyle brand with a diverse portfolio of products including haircare, furniture collections, eyewear and a bestselling apparel line for Walmart.

About Latin World Entertainment: Founded by Luis Balaguer and Sofia Vergara, Latin World Entertainment (LWE) is a full-service, diversified entertainment and media company with a specialty in client management, production and licensing. Since its inception in the 1990's, the company has evolved from traditional talent management and film marketing to being one of today's most innovative companies operating at the intersection of content and product sales. Through this specialized strategy, LWE has become a leader in optimizing audiences as active consumers for major network partners (NBC, Fox, Disney), while helping clients build owned and operated brands leveraging their personal enterprise, value, and influence. The company's licensing agreements have generated millions in annual sales, while their brand extension division has brokered multiple large endorsement deals with P&G, Pepsi, Ford, Maybelline and more, in addition to a hugely successful business partnership with Walmart. In addition to Griselda, LWE has a variety of other major film and television projects in all stages of development and production.