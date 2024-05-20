Netflix Announces Romantic Comedy 'All The Love You Wish For' (WT) by 'The Glory' Writer, Starring Kim Woo-bin and Suzy

Netflix has confirmed the production of All the Love You Wish For(WT), a new series by renowned writer Kim Eun-sook and director Lee Byeong-heon, featuring an all-star cast.

All the Love You Wish For (WT) explores the enchanting story of Jinn, a genie who awakens after a thousand years, and Ka-young, his new impassive master. The series weaves a romantic comedy around their conflicts over three wishes, setting the stage for magical mishaps and heartfelt moments.

The cast includes Kim Woo-bin (Black Knight,Our Blues,Uncontrollably Fond) as the genie Jinn, and Suzy (Doona!,Start-up, Uncontrollably Fond) as the emotionally detached Ka-young. The two are reuniting on-screen after seven years, fueling the excitement of their fans. Supporting them are Ahn Eun-jin (The Good Bad Mother, My Dearest) as the mysterious Mi-joo, Noh Steve Sang-hyun (Pachinko) as Soo-hyun, Jinn's brother and rival, Ko Kyu-phil as Sayyid, Jinn's assistant who's secretly a black jaguar, and Lee Zoo-young as Min-ji, Ka-young's only friend.

This series follows the success of Kim Eun-sook'sThe Gloryand her reputation as a legendary screenwriter with credits likeThe King: Eternal Monarch,Mr. Sunshine,Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,Descendants of the Sun, andSecret Garden. Director Lee Byeong-heon, celebrated for his unique wit inChicken Nugget, box office hitExtreme Job, andBe Melodramatic brings his expertise to the series.

Produced by Haw & Dam Pictures, All the Love You Wish For (WT) is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix, blending fantasy, romance and comedy.