Netflix Announces Start of Production of 'Caught', a Limited Series Made in Argentina

Based on Harlan Coben'sCaught, it will have Bariloche as the main scenario.

Starring Soledad Villamil, Juan Minujín and Alberto Ammann. With the special participation of Matías Recalt. Also with Fernán Mirás, Mike Amigorena and introducing Carmela Rivero.

Directed by Miguel Cohan (La misma sangre, Sin retorno, Betibú and El Reino) and Hernán Goldfrid (El jardín de bronce, Tesis de un homicidio). Produced by Vanessa Ragone, from Haddock Films (Elena sabe, El secreto de sus ojos).

Filming began on March 18th in Bariloche, in the city and natural scenarios of the stunning Patagonia argentina. It will continue in Buenos Aires.

Synopsis: Reporter Ema Garay gains visibility amongst digital journalism by catching criminals who tend to evade justice in Bariloche city, in Patagonia Argentina. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a social worker and referent, who ends up being the main suspect of her investigation on the disappearance of a 16 year old girl. While Ema tries to discover the truth, she will have to confront herself.

Atrapados will be a new on-screen adaptation from bestselling author Harlan Coben through his on-going creative partnership with Netflix. Coben continues his work with local screenwriters from around the world to bring his novels to life on screen, so far across four languages. Coben will also serve as executive producer through his company, Final Twist Productions.

Atrapadoswill be part of Coben's series collectionavailable on Netflix such as Fool me once, Safeand Stay Closefrom Great Britain, or El Inocentefrom Spain, amongst others.

The cast is completed by: Maite Aguilar, Victoria Almeida, Patricio Aramburu, Tania Casciani, Pablo Cura, Germán de Silva, Alián Devetac, Juan Eriji, María Figueras, Sofía Guerschuny Pesci, Emma Longhi, Bárbara Massó, Martín Miller, Amanda Minujín, Lautaro Moran, Alexia Moyano, Patricio Rodríguez, Paula Thieberger, María Ucedo.

A limited series of 6 episodes, 45´ each, expected to launch on Netflix in 2025.

Atrapados fact sheet

Based on Harlan Coben´s Caught Episodes: 6 x 45 mins Directed by:Miguel Cohan, Hernán Goldfrid Produced by:Vanessa Ragone Executive Producer: Harlan Coben Showrunner:Miguel Cohan Adapted by: Miguel Cohan and Ana Cohan Written by: Miguel Cohan, Ana Cohan, María Meira, Gonzalo Salaya Cast: Starred by Soledad Villamil, Juan Minujín and Alberto Ammann. WIth Matías Recalt, Fernán Mirás, Mike Amigorena and Carmela Rivero. Also with: Maite Aguilar, Victoria Almeida, Patricio Aramburu, Tania Casciani, Pablo Cura, Germán de Silva, Alián Devetac, Juan Eriji, María Figueras, Sofía Guerschuny Pesci, Emma Longhi, Bárbara Massó, Martín Miller, Amanda Minujín, Lautaro Moran, Alexia Moyano, Patricio Rodríguez, Paula Thieberger, María Ucedo Casting by:María Laura Berch Director of Photography:Gurí Saposnik, Manuel Rebella Art director:Marcela Bazzano Costume: Ruth Fischerman Make up:Loli Giménez Music by: Leo Sujatovich Editing: Santiago Parysow and Rosario Suarez Sound by: Guido Beremblum Production director: Valeria Bennún Post production: Mariana Bomba

About Haddock Films It is an Argentine film and audiovisual production company, Oscar winner for Best Foreign Film in 2010, with the film El secreto de sus ojos. Since 2006 and directed by Vanessa Ragone, it has developed local and international highly impact AV content. It has produced more than 40 fiction feature films, documentaries, tv shows and content for streaming services, establishing collaborative bonds and co-productions with production companies, studios, distributors, TV channels and platforms for productions of great public success and recognition at a national, regional and global level.

Amongst its productions: Elena sabe, (Netflix feature film), Carmel: quién mató a María Marta?(Netflix docu series), Un año en movimiento(documentary film), La noche de 12 años(feature film), El fotógrafo y el cartero: el crimen de Cabezas(Netflix documentary film), Bitácoras, Archivo de la memoria trans(miniseries), Al final del túnel (feature film).

About Harlan Coben With more than 80 million books sold worldwide, Harlan Coben is the perennial number 1 New York Times author of over thirty novels including Fool Me Once, Tell No One, I Will Find You,and the renowned Myron Bolitar Series. His books are published in 45 languages around the globe. Harlan is the creator and executive producer for several Netflix series includingFool Me Once, The Stranger, Stay Close, Safe, The Woods, The Innocent, Hold Tightand Gone For Good.