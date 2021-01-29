Log in
Netflix, Inc.

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
Netflix : Announces the Start of Production of 'Fidelity' - The New Original Italian Series Based on the Novel of the Same Name by Marco Missiroli

01/29/2021 | 09:04pm EST
FIRST LOOK

Start of production for Fidelity, the new Italian Netflix original series in 6 episodes based on the novel of the same name by Marco Missiroli, finalist at the 73rd Strega Prize and winner of the Strega Prize Giovani. The series, produced by BiBi Film, is expected to arrive on the service by the end of 2021.

Written by Alessandro Fabbri, Elisa Amoruso and Laura Colella, the series is directed by Andrea Molaioli (The girl by the lake, Suburra - the series) and Stefano Cipani (My brother chases dinosaurs). Among the protagonists, Michele Riondino in the role of Carlo and Lucrezia Guidone in the role of Margherita.

Filmed between Milan, Rimini and Rome, Fidelity tells a story of marital fidelity, in particular the one of Carlo and Margherita, a young couple who needs to face the deflagrant consequences of an alleged betrayal. Their relationship becomes a symbol of fidelity, not only as a couple, but also in the personal choices made every day.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 024 M - -
Net income 2021 4 495 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 236 B 236 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,15x
EV / Sales 2022 7,09x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 603,23 $
Last Close Price 532,39 $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-1.54%237 951
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED20.83%836 458
PROSUS N.V.10.23%191 347
NASPERS LIMITED15.19%98 421
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.14%90 975
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.3.43%61 699
