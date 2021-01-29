Netflix : Announces the Start of Production of 'Fidelity' - The New Original Italian Series Based on the Novel of the Same Name by Marco Missiroli

FIRST LOOK

Start of production for Fidelity, the new Italian Netflix original series in 6 episodes based on the novel of the same name by Marco Missiroli, finalist at the 73rd Strega Prize and winner of the Strega Prize Giovani. The series, produced by BiBi Film, is expected to arrive on the service by the end of 2021.

Written by Alessandro Fabbri, Elisa Amoruso and Laura Colella, the series is directed by Andrea Molaioli (The girl by the lake, Suburra - the series) and Stefano Cipani (My brother chases dinosaurs). Among the protagonists, Michele Riondino in the role of Carlo and Lucrezia Guidone in the role of Margherita.

Filmed between Milan, Rimini and Rome, Fidelity tells a story of marital fidelity, in particular the one of Carlo and Margherita, a young couple who needs to face the deflagrant consequences of an alleged betrayal. Their relationship becomes a symbol of fidelity, not only as a couple, but also in the personal choices made every day.