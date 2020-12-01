Netflix : BANGKOK BREAKING ANNOUNCES “WEIR” SUKOLLAWAT KANAROS AND “AOM” SUSHAR MANAYING AS LEAD CAST

Netflix Begins Production For Its Second Thai Original Series With A Stellar Ensemble Cast Led By The Country's Top Actors.

BANGKOK, 26 November, 2020 - Netflix announces today the start of production and the cast of Bangkok Breaking, a second original series from Thailand. The main cast is led by actor 'Weir' Sukollawat Kanaros, actress 'Aom' Sushar Manaying followed by the nation's favorite film and TV talents.

Lead actor 'Weir' Sukollawat Kanaros said: 'I'm excited to confirm my role for Bangkok Breaking as we share the same roots from Thailand's northeast. My character also opens doors for me to become a road rescuer hitting the streets. As someone who received a codename and a foundation uniform but never got the opportunity to go in the field, this role offers redemption for me to fully immerse myself in the life of a rescuer. I am confident that Bangkok Breaking will be an excellent show as a result of all our devotion to this project.'

'I am thrilled to get to work on a Netflix project led by two of Thailand's top storytellers Prabda and Kongkiat that I admire so much. This will be my debut role as an investigative journalist. As someone well-versed in giving answers to reporters, the tables have turned for me to be the one asking questions and uncovering the truth. The process of getting to know my character has transformed my perception of journalism to one of deep admiration and respect,' lead actress 'Aom' Sushar Manaying said.

The series also features a fresh ensemble cast of newcomers and veteran Thai actors, such as Pavarit Mongkolpisit, Suthipongse Thatphithakkul, Daweerit Chullasapya, Arisara Wongchalee, influencer Pantipa Arunwattanachai, Supranee Charoenphol, Suda Chuenban, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Thai Beauty Queen Waratthaya Wongchayaporn and more.

Filmed entirely in Thailand, this action-thriller drama is directed and written by Kongkiat Komesiri, with Prabda Yoon serving as showrunner and executive producer. The series will be produced by Production Playground.

'Bangkok Breaking will cast Bangkok in a new light that even locals have never seen. It portrays a metropolis filled with its complexity and contradictions, in a city where every social class is in the grey area where things can't be simply viewed in black or white. We are very lucky to have Weir and Aom cast into their roles with a quality ensemble of actors, making this a truly interesting and highly anticipated series to watch.' said showrunner and executive producer Prabda Yoon.

Director and screenwriter Kongkiat Komesiri said: 'Weir's character will take viewers to see futuristic Bangkok that Thai and international audiences will never get to see in any books or tourist photos. I'm choosing to capture the city from a unique perspective by showing the paradoxical nature of the new and old ways of living, while unexpected love emerges during the adventure.'The production will begin on 3 December 2020. The 6-episode series is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2021 to its members in over 190 countries.

