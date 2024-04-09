NETFLIX : Barclays raises its price target

While reaffirming its 'weight online' recommendation on Netflix, Barclays raises its price target from $475 to $550, in the wake of an increase in its EPS estimates for the video streaming platform.



Netflix seems on track for another strong quarter, but the growth algorithm is becoming more complicated than in the past, which is not reflected in the valuation', the broker believes.



In the summary of its note, Barclays also points out that 'broader streaming trends highlight YouTube's growing share of engagement relative to subscription streaming'.



